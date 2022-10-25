Bulletin Board Oct. 25

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Synod

Registration open for Synod

This year’s Synod will be held from Nov. 17-19:

Nov. 17 from 7-9 p.m.: Opening Eucharist in-person at All Saints, Kingsway (reserve your seat during Synod registration) and live-streamed on Hubilo

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Hubilo

Nov. 19: from 10 a.m. to noon on Hubilo

Register online or contact Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 208.

Synod members reminded about survey

This is a reminder to all Synod members to participate in the online survey for Cast the Net, which was emailed to you on Oct. 17. Contact the Cast the Net steering committee at castthenet@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions.

Areas seeking youth and young adult Synod members

Do you know a youth or young adult who’d like to get involved in the governance of our Church? Are they between the ages of 16 and 29? Our suffragan bishops want to hear from you. There are vacancies to fill in each of our four episcopal areas. Reach out to your area office or the Secretary of Synod.

Planning committee seeks musical offerings

The Agenda Committee is looking for parishes willing to offer musical contributions to be shared with the Diocese during our gathering of Synod, ideally reflecting this Synod’s “Cast the Net” themes of discipleship, trust, call and vocation and God’s generosity. If you have a piece you’d like to submit or share at the Opening Eucharist, fill out the submission form. All submissions must be covered under the CCLI or OneLicense libraries or be public domain.

Exhibitors sought for Synod

Registration is now open for a virtual booth on the Hubilo site for exhibitors. A virtual booth is a space for exhibitors and sponsors of the event to showcase their company profile, products, videos and more. The cost for a premium booth is $200. Contact Caroline Aston for more information or to reserve your booth.

Diocesan business

Paper finds new web home

New issues of The Anglican, the newspaper for the Diocese of Toronto, are now available at www.theanglican.ca. The site includes stories, photographs and commentary from each issue presented in a bright, lively way that’s easily readable and shareable. This site is part of the Anglican News Canada platform, a ministry of the Anglican Church of Canada that brings together the Anglican Journal and a growing list of diocesan papers. The Anglican will continue to be available in print and on the diocesan website in PDF format, and the Diocese’s latest news will continue to be posted on the diocesan website.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Oshawa, Mississauga, Eglinton and Huronia and Tecumseth. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2023 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2023 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Oct. 20. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2021 if the Diocese doesn’t already have them. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2022.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Updates sought for outreach prayer cycle

Each year the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle is updated to pray for the ministries of parishes throughout the Diocese, starting on the First Sunday of Advent and concluding on the Reign of Christ. The new prayer cycle will be posted by Nov. 21. We rely on parishes to provide up-to-date information about their outreach and social justice ministries. Check the current listing for your parish on this year’s cycle, available on the Prayer Resources page. If your parish is missing or the information is outdated, send updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Nov. 14.

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

All parishes are now using standard diocesan email accounts for correspondence with the Diocese. When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves the parish, you can contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca so she can reset the account, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

Diocesan events

Youth leaders invited to CLAY info session

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is holding an information session for youth leaders to learn more about the Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth (CLAY) gathering in August 2023. Youth leaders are invited to an online Q&A session on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Register online.

Conversation series considers stewardship

Picking up where “Tending the Soul” left off last spring, Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to “Tending the Soul of the Steward,” a series that will consider questions related to personal and parish-based stewardship education. Each hour-long session will include a conversation on a particular topic between church leaders, both lay and ordained, hosted by Bishop Asbil and moderated by Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development. The dates are:

Nov. 1: What is stewardship?

Nov. 8: Year-round stewardship education

Nov. 15: How do I give?

Each conversation will start at noon and be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more detail about panelists, see the event listing.

Panel discussion explores community land trusts

On Nov. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale will hold a panel on housing justice, racial equality and economic democracy. Toronto has seen the growth of community land trusts (CLTs) in the last 10 years, established as community-led alternatives to address eviction, displacement, structural racism and speculation. Join this panel discussion to learn how Toronto’s CLTs are pursuing transformative changes.

Conference coming up on Saturday

The annual Outreach & Advocacy Conference takes place online this Saturday, Oct. 29. Bishop Riscylla Shaw will give the keynote address on “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship.” Workshops will delve deeper into the colonial legacy and ongoing impacts of Residential Schools and the Indian Act; pursuing reconciliation in the context of youth ministry; learning from people with disabilities; cultivating food sovereignty for marginalized communities; walking with people through the prison system; organizing for decent work; and stepping from homelessness to housing to home. There will also be an opportunity to reflect together at the end of the day. Some parishes are planning to hold in-person “watch parties.” Learn more and register on the conference web page.

All invited to book launch

Join housing advocates at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square on Nov. 9 from 12-1:30 p.m. for the launch of Displacement City: Fighting for Health and Homes in a Pandemic, edited by Cathy Crowe and Greg Cook. A light lunch will be provided, and Another Story bookstore will be selling books. Masks requested.

Resources

Bishop offers Advent series

“Light One Candle” is a series of four Advent reflections offered by Bishop Andrew Asbil that can be used by small parish groups or individuals as an Advent study. There will be four videos, one for each week of Advent, considering the themes of hope, peace, joy and love, with opportunities to pause and consider certain questions or ideas. The videos will be available for download and on YouTube well before Advent. More details will be available soon.

Copies of Common Praise available

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. has 42 copies of the Common Praise hymn book available to a good home. Contact office@theredeemer.ca.

Job postings

Half-time youth and family minister wanted

St. Matthew, Islington is searching for a passionate and faithful Christian to lead its youth group, help its family ministry team and participate in and lead other ministries as time allows. This is role has potential to grow as the ministry grows. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter to karen@leeco.ca.

Parish seeks administrator

Christ the King, Etobicoke is looking for a parish administrator who will oversee the management of the church office, property and relationships with the congregation, licensees and the general public. The position is 15-20 hours per week. For full details, see the job ad. To apply, email a resume to the parish selection committee at priest-christtheking@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeks director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for the position of director of music. The position involves an average of 12 hours of work per week beginning Nov. 1 or as soon as possible, and salary paid according to the 2022 RCCO salary table. Duties include directing the music for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service, conducting choir rehearsals on Thursday evenings and on Sunday mornings before the service, and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by Jan. 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by Nov. 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Dianne McIntyre is no longer working with the Diocese. Daiane Monteiro is the new property resources assistant. You can reach her at dmonteiro@toronto.anglican.ca or ext. 280.