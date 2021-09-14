Bulletin Board Sept. 14

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese to issue vaccination policy

In a pastoral letter to the Diocese, Bishop Andrew Asbil announced that the Diocese is introducing a policy that requires clergy, diocesan employees and volunteers, and parish employees and volunteers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The full policy will include more details; it will be available as soon as it is finalized. Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend worship.

Watch out for spam emails

Churches in the Diocese are sometimes targeted with convincing spam emails pretending to be from a cleric asking for a favour. Check the “from” email address to see if it matches the alleged sender. Treat all such emails with suspicion, and don’t reply or click on any links.

Nominations invited for Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The Order of the Diocese of Toronto recognizes members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Durham/Northumberland, Etobicoke/Humber, Scarborough and Holland. The deadline is Nov. 21. Visit the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page to learn more.

Send in your Orange Shirt Day selfies

Every year on Orange Shirt Day (Sept. 30), people wear orange to raise awareness about Indian Residential Schools and the genocide against Indigenous families and nations. If you’d like to see selfies of your community members wearing orange or holding a sign of solidarity featured on the Toronto Urban Native Ministry Facebook page and possibly in The Anglican, email them to the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca. Signs of solidarity can include statements such as “Every Child is Sacred,” “We name and confess the genocide against Indigenous children and families” or “Every Child Matters.”

Diocesan events

Register now for Bishop’s Company Cabaret

Free registration is open for the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 15 from 8-9:30 p.m. The evening will feature a new lineup of artists, with Bishop Riscylla Shaw and Bishop Kevin Robertson as guest speakers. A voluntary donation will be requested during the evening to support emergency care for clergy in need and bursaries for religious education. Follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook for updates and to meet some of the artists. Last year, more than 450 households participated in the cabaret, representing the full breadth of the Diocese and beyond. Share this event with your congregations, family and friends to help spread the word.

Event explores Residential School legacy

Join the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, for an interview with Sandra Campbell, Wolf Clan, Mohawk Nation, on “Shining Light on the Indian Residential School Legacy” on Sept. 29 from 7-8:30 p.m. There will be music, reflection and an opportunity to ask questions. Tickets are $10, available at www.tunm.ca.

Registration open for Outreach and Advocacy Conference

The annual Outreach and Advocacy Conference will take place by Zoom on Oct. 30, with the theme “Re-membering and Re-making Community.” The opening plenary will include a welcome and prayer from Bishop Andrew Asbil and a keynote address from the Rev. Gerlyn Henry. Four workshops have been confirmed, with more to come; you can register now and adjust your choice at any time. Clergy, laypeople, youth, seasoned volunteers or those just starting to explore outreach and social justice are all welcome. Learn more on the conference web page.

Residential School survivors invited to event

Are you a survivor or intergenerational survivor of Residential Schools or their legacy? All survivors and their families are invited to a healing gathering on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in Allan Gardens, Gerrard and Sherbourne streets, Toronto. Survivors and legacy survivors are also invited to email lkern@toronto.anglican.ca to participate in a quilt-making project to have their voices heard.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

As part of our commitment to a diverse and inclusive Church, the Diocese is holding anti-bias and anti-racism training, led by Co:Culture Collective. The curriculum has been developed from community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities in the Diocese were heard. Clergy have been invited to engage in this training between September and November. If you haven’t yet registered, you can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Oct. 20-21, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Parish workshops will be rolled out in 2022. If you have any questions about ABAR training, get in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

SSJD offers Zoom retreats

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is offering two online retreats this fall led by Kathleen Norris, award-winning poet and writer of The Cloister Walk, Amazing Grace and Acedia and Me. The retreats are:

Waking in Heaven: A COVID Year, Oct. 1-3. Learn more on the SSJD website and register by Sept. 29.

A New Look at Formation, Oct. 5-7. Learn more on the SSJD website and register by Oct. 3.

Area events

Youth invited to area retreats

The Diocese’s annual Re:Charge youth retreat will be happening in person in each episcopal area on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s focus will be on how everything we do as Christians acts as a moment to share God’s love for us and shape the world. The day will include games, reflection, prayer and fellowship. For more details, contact your area youth ministry coordinator.

Event series explores reconciliation

The deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto Deanery present “A Reconciliation Walk,” a series of conversations that aims to be open to the voices of Indigenous people through stories, movies and discussions, and guide participants in genuine reconciliation. This year’s theme is “Every Child Matters.” The first event will take place on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. with a discussion of the film We Were Children moderated by the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator. Register online.

Area clergy invited to retreat

York-Credit Valley is holding a clergy retreat on Sept. 22. The Rev. Dr. Jason Byasse will explore topics of church revitalization, preaching, technology and ministry life. This will be a Zoom event, but regional deans are investigating the possibility of having a few parishes host in-person gatherings. Details to follow, depending on conditions. The first 40 registrants will receive a free copy of Following: Embodied Discipleship in a Digital Age, Dr. Byasse’s book with the Rev. Andria Irwin. Register online by Sept. 17.

External events

VST holds virtual open house

The Vancouver School of Theology is holding a virtual open house on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone interested in theological education, from one course to a full degree. Spend time with faculty, hear from the president of the school, attend community worship and stay for a class. To register and get more details, contact Julie Lees at jlees@vst.edu or 604-822-6502.

Resources

New stewardship resources available

Growing Healthy Stewards (GHS) is a year-round stewardship education program for parishes. Its coaches work with parishes to make them sustainable, hopeful and positive. A new series of videos is available to help parishes, with topics including how to ask for large donations; stewardship during a pandemic; pre-authorized giving; narrative budgets; and other stewardship advice. See them all on the Growing Healthy Stewards page. For more information on how GHS can work for your parish, contact Peter Misiaszek, Director of Stewardship Development, at pmisiaszek@toronto.anglican.ca.

Deadline approaching for area grants

Applications for York-Credit Valley Area Council ministry development and FaithWorks grants are due on Oct. 1. Grants are typically in the range of $500-$2,000. Parishes are expected to contribute half the cost for any project, and the funds are for one year only. For more details, see the YCV area webpage and scroll down to the grants section. Send your completed and signed application to aralph@toronto.anglican.ca by Oct. 1.

Federal election resources explore justice issues

Elections give us an opportunity not only to exercise our democratic rights, but to consider what makes for a society of justice and dignity in which all can flourish. Links to non-partisan election resources on social justice issues are available on the Social Justice and Advocacy page.

Job postings

Diocese seeks interim editor for The Anglican

The Diocese is seeking a part-time interim editor for the diocesan newspaper, The Anglican, while the current incumbent is on leave. This position will be fulfilled through remote work. The successful candidate will have at least three years’ experience with editing an organization’s publication (newsletter, newspaper, etc.), strong writing and editing skills, and an understanding of how to lay out a print publication. For more information, see the job description.

Parish seeks pastor for children’s ministry

St. John, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, is seeking a part-time pastor for Sunday school children and to support their families in faith formation at home. Related experience is required. Theological or pastoral training preferred. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Office administrator wanted

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking an office administrator responsible for managing the various daily and weekly activities in support of the incumbent, the wardens and other staff. This is a permanent part-time position. For more details, see the full job posting at stmartininthefields.ca. Submit your application to cw-stmartininthefields@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 30.

Parish seeks manager of finance and administration

St. John, York Mills is seeking a manger of parish finance and administration responsible for strategic direction and planning. The management responsibilities include human resources, parishioner engagement, office administration, information technology, risk management and finance. See the full position description for details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Doug Hart, senior warden, at doug@hart-realestate.com.

Flemingdon Park Ministry seeks executive director

Flemingdon Park Ministry is seeking an executive director, who will be responsible for the administrative, program and financial management of the corporation and provide Christian outreach ministry that uplifts the spiritual, emotional and material lives of the multi-faith, multi-racial community of Flemingdon Park. For details, see the full job description. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to stu.hutcheson@sympatico.ca by Sept. 20, with “ED application” in the subject line.

PWRDF seeks director of programs and partnerships

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking someone to provide leadership to a dedicated team of international development professionals working with partners, globally and in Canada, to promote learning, build collaboration and deliver results to further PWRDF’s strategic and annual plans. See a detailed job description. To apply, send a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Office administrator wanted

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking an office administrator with solid logistical and administrative skills, experience with filing and electronic document management, and a commitment to its vision of a truly just, healthy and peaceful world. See a detailed job description. To apply, send a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Staff changes

Canon Stuart Mann, Director of Communications, will be on leave from Nov. 10, 2021 to Feb. 10, 2022. While he is away, matters related to the diocesan newspaper, The Anglican, should be directed to the interim editor at editor@toronto.anglican.ca. All other communication matters should be directed to Martha Holmen, Digital Communications Coordinator, at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca.