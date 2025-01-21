Clergy in Motion, January 21

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Greg Gilson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth as of January 14, 2025.

The Rev. Alexandra Stone has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Matthias, Bellwoods as of January 15, 2025.

The Rev. Dr. PJ Carefoote has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Matthias, Bellwoods as of January 15, 2025.

Major the Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge within the South Georgian Bay Regional Ministry for Good Shepherd, Stayner, Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach, and St. Luke, Creemore concurrent with Incumbent of All Saints, Collingwood as of January 20, 2025.

The Rev. Kristen Tossell Pitts (Washington) has been appointed Canon Missioner of St. James Cathedral beginning April 27, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

St. John, Willowdale

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

The Rev. Matthew Waterman will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Oliver Lim will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church, Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry