Clergy in Motion, July 21

Appointments

The Rev. Peter Owadayo (Nigeria) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Michael the Archangel as of July 12, 2026.

The Rev. Dwight Thomas (North East Caribbean & Aruba) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilary (Cooksville) beginning August 3, 2026.

The Rev. Abraham Thomas has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa and St. Peter, Oshawa beginning September 13, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

St. George, Haliburton

St. James, Orillia

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions

The Rev. Nicole Critch will conclude her appointment as Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby and her last Sunday will be August 9, 2026. She will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Central Newfoundland.

Commissaries

Bishop Kevin Robertson is on sabbatical and summer vacation from June 12 to October 12 and Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 20 until August 23. Bishop Riscylla Shaw has been appointed Commissary from July 20 – 31 and Dean Stephen Hance from August 1 – 23 while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.