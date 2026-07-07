Clergy in Motion, July 7

Appointments

The Ven. John Anderson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath beginning September 8, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

Bill Crawford will be ordained a deacon at Trinity, Streetsville on July 8, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Kevin Robertson is on sabbatical and summer vacation from June 12 to October 12 and Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 20 until August 23. Bishop Riscylla Shaw has been appointed Commissary from July 20 – 31 and Dean Stephen Hance from August 1 – 23 while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.