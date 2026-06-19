Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

This month, the city of Toronto has been decked out in a myriad of colours and flags (and some brightly painted beavers) for the FIFA World Cup games taking place at Exhibition Place. It has been exciting to see the international tourists and soccer (football!) fans walking around downtown, taking in the sights. On Wednesday, on the sidewalk outside the cathedral, I started chatting with a man from Panama City, here to support his team in that evening’s game. He was brightly dressed head-to-foot in Panama’s red and blue stars – shirt, pants and scarf – and was ready to enthusiastically cheer on his team with great pride.

Not surprisingly, the month of June has had me reflecting on Pride. June is when we typically gather to celebrate – with colours, flags, music and parades – the wonderful diversity of humanity, including the whole spectrum of human sexuality. I am proud and grateful that we live in a time and in a country where people can be out, open and honest about their sexual orientation. It is a wonderful blessing that our 2SLBGTQAI+ family, friends and neighbours, who once felt they had to live out their lives in secret, can now be transparently and fully themselves – and be included in the community with authenticity and welcome. It is a particular joy for me that since the original Toronto parade in 1981, so many communities across this Diocese, both large and small, now have their own Pride celebrations and parades. While there is still a way to go before homophobia and transphobia are truly part of the past, as a society we now recognize all human beings as worthy of protection and full inclusion, and as a Church, we recognize the dignity of every human being, seeking Christ in all persons. It is our privilege and joy to exercise radical inclusion and extend to all the love of the Creator who delighted in crafting a beautifully diverse creation.

Our own Bishop Kevin Robertson is now on his well-deserved sabbath leave, but during his time away he will be representing the Diocese of Toronto on a visit to our companion diocese of Brasilia in mid-July, along with the Rev. Pam Trondson and the Rev. Canon Maurice Francois. I mention this because as Canada’s first openly gay and partnered bishop, Bishop Kevin represents something important to the Church in Brazil. They are eager to welcome him to some of their Pride Festival celebrations in a part of the world where the Christian Church has not always been known for inclusivity and acceptance. While the Diocese of Brasilia, and the Catedral Anglicana da Ressurreição in particular, has always been an affirming and welcoming place, we are proud that Bishop Kevin can be a particular witness and an encouragement to the Queer community in Brazil as they seek to celebrate Pride in its fullness.

May you too celebrate Pride this month with colour, flags, joy and great thanksgiving for the gift of a diverse creation. Happy Pride, everyone!

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto