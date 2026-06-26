Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

When I think about summer, the first thing that comes to mind are songs blaring on the radio while driving the car with the windows rolled down. And when the chorus comes, the volume goes up a notch and everyone in the car sings as loud as possible. Songs like “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers and his holding of one note for what seems like forever. “Bobcaygeon” by The Tragically Hip, “The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding, “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & the Waves, “Echo Beach” by Martha and the Muffins, “Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful, “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams, and on goes the list.

Every song has a whimsical way of taking us down memory lane to remember the joy of summers past, of freedom from school, respite from work and a break in routine. The songs remind us to chill, to embrace the heat, to take the time to stroll down the street with ice cream in hand, to lounge on a patio, on the beach, in the park. Summer is the one season that invites us to feel young again, as much as that is possible, and to embrace the idea of an Endless Summer (The Beach Boys, 1974). Every summer Mary and I get our concert fix, bopping under the patio lanterns at The KEE to Bala, and this summer is no exception.

Even going to church has a different feel in the summertime. I remember well in bygone days when an unspoken permission was granted to let go of wearing a jacket and donning a tie. One had the chance to go in more relaxed dress. Everything seemed more chill. Seasonal churches and congregations will open once again in cottage country, and old friendships will be renewed. With online services being served up by more and more congregations, we now have the opportunity to tune in no matter where our summer plans will take us.

May you and your community of family and friends find the time to rest, recline and be restored. May you travel safely. This will be my last letter until autumn. “See You in September” (The Happenings, 1966).

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto