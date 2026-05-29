Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

The annual clergy conference, held at Trent University, has just come to a close. Some 160 clergy gathered for three days to pray, socialize and explore the theme of Liberation Theology and ecojustice with Dr. Paulo Ueti of the Diocese of Brasilia. It was a wonderful, enlightening and restful time.

As I prepare to turn the calendar page to new month, I am starting to think ahead to some of my upcoming engagements. On the last weekend in June, I will be leading the Cantonese Triennial Conference, when the four Cantonese-speaking congregations in our Diocese – St. Elizabeth, St. Christopher, St. John, Willowdale and All Saints, Markham – will gather at Durham College for worship, small group discussions and three plenary talks on spiritual renewal. I am so looking forward to joining with this faithful community of churches for a time of fellowship, praise and learning.

Before turning the page on this month, I want to acknowledge that since the 1990s, May in Canada has been designated as Asian Heritage Month. This month was chosen because the first known Japanese immigrant, Manzo Nagano, arrived in Canada in May 1877. The designation encompasses cultures from East, South, Southeast, Western and Central Asia, representing more than 40 countries, and is intended to acknowledge the longstanding presence and continuing contributions of Asians in our communities.

In our own Diocese, while I’ve mentioned our four Chinese parishes as hubs of vitality and faithful ministry, we have also been blessed by vibrant Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Tamil and other Asian congregations. In the last few years, we have ordained new clergy with Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Singaporean heritage. Asian culture, history and faith have enriched our Church – not to mention Asian music, food and artistry. There are Asian Anglicans worshipping in almost every parish in this Diocese, and we are the richer for it.

Before May ends, I encourage you to celebrate Asian heritage – either your own or your fellow parishioners’. Learn the stories, taste the food, enjoy the music. Celebrate the vibrant diversity of our global Anglican family and the way God has worked through the peoples of Asia in our Church and in our society.

God bless you all,

上帝保佑你

神のご加護を

신의 축복이 있기를

Pagpalain ka ng Diyos,

ईश्वर तुम्हें आशीर्वाद दे

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto