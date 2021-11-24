Congregational singing permitted to resume

“But all who take refuge in you will be glad; they will sing out their joy forever.” – Psalm 5:13

A new Church year calls for a new protocol. It is time to raise our voices in praise.

Effective the First Sunday of Advent, November 28, 2021, congregational singing may resume. The wearing of masks and distancing of 2 metres (6 feet) between households must continue to be strictly adhered to. Choristers need no longer be distanced by 4 metres from the congregation, but must maintain the standard distance of 2 metres both from the congregation and each other. The Amber Stage Guidelines have been updated to reflect this change.

Even though COVID-19 infection rates are still worrisomely high, we are convinced from our consultations, from the scientific evidence and from the experience of our neighbouring dioceses and other faith communities that as long as worshippers and choristers are masked and distanced, congregational singing can return to our services. We are grateful that vaccination rates continue to rise and that vaccines are now available to children in Ontario.

We know that refraining from singing has been a tremendous grief in the life of our Church during this pandemic, and we have all longed for this day when we can again raise our voices in praise. As we enter the Season of Advent, we hope that this sign of hope will be a blessing to those who sing, and a witness to those who hear.

Let heaven and nature sing: joy to the world.

The College of Bishops