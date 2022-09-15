Conversation series considers stewardship

Picking up where “Tending the Soul” left off last spring, Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to “Tending the Soul of the Steward,” a three-part series that will consider important questions related to personal and parish-based stewardship education. Each hour-long session will include a conversation on a particular topic between church leaders, both lay and ordained, hosted by Bishop Asbil and moderated by Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development. The dates are:

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The topics will be:

What is stewardship? What does the bible say about giving? How can we encourage everyone to be a giver, and why is there a reluctance to talk about money in the Church?

Each conversation will start at noon and be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel.