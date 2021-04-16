Diocese returns to Red Stage Guidelines

Today’s announcement from the Provincial government once again returns the Diocese of Toronto to our Red Stage Guidelines. Effective Monday, April 19, our churches are limited to 10 people present for all worship services, indoors or outdoors, including weddings and funerals. Until otherwise directed, clergy and others should only access our buildings, observing all protocols including mask-wearing and physical distancing, primarily for the provision of livestreaming or filming worship, to a maximum of 10 people present.

These are discouraging and frightening times. But we serve an Almighty God, our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble. We urge all Anglicans to remain faithful and calm, to commit to fervent prayer for all those who are ill and for those who care for them, and to do everything in our power to be safe, and keep others safe, during this public health emergency.

The Bishop’s Office