Bulletin Board July 14

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Synod Office exploring website templates

The Synod Office is exploring a new website initiative for parishes in partnership with Nvision, a trusted vendor that has worked with the Synod Office for more than five years. The program would offer professionally designed website templates for a range of needs and budgets, with the potential for a discount if enough parishes participate. Details, including pricing, are still being developed. To help assess interest, send a brief email to Martha Holmen at [email protected] if this kind of project would appeal to your parish.

Diocese seeks fundraising counsel

The Diocese of Toronto invites firms to submit a proposal for fundraising counsel related to the implementation of its strategic campaign initiative, Cast the Net. Following a successful case and feasibility study, the Diocese is seeking an experienced consulting partner with expertise in capital campaigns, philanthropic planning and faith-based fundraising to assist in the next phase of this important undertaken. See the Request for Proposal for more details. Firms interested in this opportunity should submit a proposal outlining their qualifications, approach and relevant experience by Aug. 31. If you have any questions, contact Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development, at 647-638-6460 or [email protected].

XpressChek address changed

XpressChek has a new mailing address. Effective immediately, any mail sent to XpressChek should be sent to 110 Cumberland St., Suite 240, Toronto, ON M5R 3V5. Make sure you’re using the newest forms when processing requests. The forms and instructions are included in Appendix M – Police Record Check on the Screening Forms and Resources page of the diocesan website. The individual responsible for coordinating the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith steps at your parish should be made aware of this information.

T1213 packages emailed

The 2027 T1213 packages for clergy receiving a housing allowance will be emailed in July. Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 14, 2027, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. Submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at [email protected] or 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932). If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

TD1 forms sent

TD1 forms were emailed to all clergy living in a rectory in early July. If you wish to have additional taxes deducted from your monthly pay, complete the forms and send them back to Keri Stilling at [email protected]. If you have any questions, contact Keri by email or at 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932).

Diocesan events

Choir camp holds music day

Alumni of the Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp and singers of any age or voicing (SATB) are invited to a choir camp music day at Trinity, Aurora on Sept. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an intergenerational event, and families are welcome. The day will feature three choral singing workshops with clinician Nicholas Nicolaidis, along with fellowship activities and a catered lunch. There is no cost, but registration is required. For more details, see the music day brochure.

Diocese celebrates 50th anniversary of women’s ordination

The Diocese of Toronto is marking the milestone anniversary of women’s ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada by hosting two events. On Oct. 15 from 12-3 p.m., a service of Holy Eucharist will be held at St. James Cathedral for ordained women priests (active and retired), followed by a catered lunch in Snell Hall. Confirm your attendance at the lunch and any food allergies by emailing Aimen Akbar at [email protected]. On Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a joyful service of Evensong at St. James Cathedral open to all, with a light reception to follow.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held on Oct. 17. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Dean Detloff, the research and advocacy officer of Development & Peace – Caritas Canada and a sessional faculty member at the Institute for Christian Studies. He will address the theme of “The Church as a Catalyst for Liberation.” Registration will open after Labour Day on the diocesan website.

Youth gather for annual retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge youth retreat for youth in grades 6-12 on Sept. 18-20 at Medeba Retreat Centre. Get ready for a weekend filled with fun, connection, faith and time to recharge together. Sign up before Aug. 1 for the early bird price of $110, after which the price is $130. Optional bus transportation is $60. The registration deadline is Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Sign up online.

External events

Lay readers gather

Registration is open for the 2026 Lay Readers’ Conference in the Diocese of Algoma. Lay readers and interested Anglicans from across the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario are invited to gather in Sudbury from Sept. 24–27 for a weekend of theological learning, ministry formation and fellowship. This year’s conference will feature a public lecture, theological intensive, keynote presentations and practical ministry sessions designed to encourage and equip lay ministers in their service to the Church. Get more information on the Diocese of Algoma website. Sign up by Sept. 16.

Parish administrators invited to conference

The Professional Church Secretaries and Administrators Association invites church administrators to its conference on Oct. 18-20 at Lambton Centre in Lambton Shores, Ont. This annual event provides a program specifically geared to this unique job. See the PCSA website to register.

Resources

Emancipation Sunday materials available

Emancipation Sunday is celebrated on the last Sunday in July in the Anglican Church of Canada, as formally designated by General Synod in 2025. It commemorates the coming into effect of the Slavery Abolition Act on Aug. 1, 1834 – Emancipation Day – freeing approximately 800,000 enslaved people in British colonies, including Canada. Liturgical and educational materials for Emancipation Sunday are available on the national church’s website.

Global movement celebrates creation

The Season of Creation is a global ecumenical movement of prayer and action for the care of creation from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4. The theme for this year is “Living Water.” Resources from the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care, as well as from the Anglican Church of Canada and global sources, are available on the Creation Care web page.

Guide considers municipal elections

Municipal elections will be held across Ontario on Oct. 26. Municipal governments have a direct impact on the daily lives of people in our communities, and an election campaign provides an excellent opportunity to consider how to work for the common good. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has produced a resource outlining municipal governance, key dates and examples of questions to candidates. You can find it on the Social Justice and Advocacy page.

Job postings

Synod Office seeking synod assistant

The Synod Office is seeking a synod assistant who will provide high-quality administrative support services to the Secretary of Synod and Executive Director and support the work of the Diocese through special projects. See more details on the Synod Office Careers page. To apply, forward your application to [email protected].

Property superintendent wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a property superintendent and head custodian. This full-time position will be responsible for the comprehensive care and maintenance of the church’s buildings, grounds (including a small courtyard cemetery) and two nearby residential properties. Find a full job description on the parish’s website. Send applications to [email protected]. The closing date is July 15.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Barnabas, Chester is seeking a part-time parish administrator who can support a friendly, growing church congregation with their strong organizational, administrative and computer skills. The successful candidate will be responsible for office administration, coordinating rentals, space usage and security preparing communications materials and coordinating office technology. The position is 18 hours per week, with a compensation range of $28 to $32 an hour. See the job description on St. Barnabas’s website. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] by July 17.

Parish seeks music director

Holy Wisdom is seeking a part-time director of music (approximately 15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its music ministry, encompassing both choral and contemporary worship. Holy Wisdom is an inclusive Christian community committed to worshipping God through diverse and spirit-filled expressions. Its worship space is equipped with an electric organ and electric piano, and it hopes to expand its music ministry to include a multi-piece band. See the full job post for more details.

Music director wanted

All Saints, Whitby is seeking a music director to provide leadership in the planning, delivery and evaluation of musical programming, including organ accompaniment, choral teaching and training. See the full job post for more information. Applications or expressions of interest can be sent to [email protected].

Parish seeking organ scholar

Trinity Church, Aurora seeks the services of an organ scholar to support its music program. The intent of this scholarship is to provide the candidate with performance experience in a liturgical setting, as part of their educational development. The successful candidate will collaboratively support the music program under the guidance of the director of music. The program is from September 2026 through June 2027. The closing date is July 20. Learn more about the organ scholar program and the organ. Apply to the rector’s warden via email at [email protected].

Parish seeks director of music

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at [email protected]. Links to recordings and/or videos showcasing your music abilities are also welcome. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate is found.

Staff changes

Sabrina Brathwaite will join the Synod Office as Property Resources Coordinator starting Aug. 4. She will coordinate the day-to-day work of the Property Resource team and help parishes with real property matters. You can reach her at [email protected].