PWRDF accepting donations for B.C.; national church to hold vigil

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is now accepting donations towards an emergency response in British Columbia. The news of the destructive floods, especially after a particularly devastating fire season, is moving Anglicans to reach out to offer support. Learn more and donate on the PWRDF website.

This Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Primate Linda Nicholls and Archbishop Mark MacDonald will lead an online vigil to lift up all those who have been affected by the recent floods in B.C. The Zoom details will be announced on Friday. For more details, visit anglican.ca.

The Sorrento Centre is currently housing many of the evacuees from Merritt and the surrounding area. Government is covering housing costs, but they need help with food costs, especially as food supply chains are disrupted and challenging. Here are three options for those who want to support their work with evacuees and people who are hungry: