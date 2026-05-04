Synod Council approves voluntary campaign

A small group of parishes will soon embark on a fundraising campaign, equipped and supported by the Synod Office, after a decision by Synod Council at its April meeting.

After considerable discussion, Synod Council unanimously approved a motion in support of developing and implementing a voluntary, opt-in fundraising campaign for parishes that are ready to proceed now.

The need for a capital campaign emerged from Cast the Net, the diocese’s strategic plan, which identified several priorities that would benefit from financial support. A feasibility study conducted in the spring of 2025 found strong readiness, capacity and support for a diocesan campaign. When Synod gathered last November, its members were more cautious, narrowly passing an amendment to the Priorities and Plans 2025-2027 to defer the plan to “engage all parishes in a diocesan major gift fundraising campaign” until Synod 2027.

In the months after Synod, Bishop Andrew Asbil and Peter Misiazsek, director of Stewardship Development, met with the diocese’s chancellor and vice-chancellors about how best to support the parishes that were ready to start a campaign while respecting Synod’s decision. The chancellors advised that an optional, parish-driven campaign wouldn’t contravene the vote at Synod.

“We had a chance to really look at the intent and the spirit of that motion, and we saw that it was really about the inclusion of every parish. Out of our feasibility study, we knew that there were at least 10 parishes in the diocese that really wanted to get started early, and we already had two parishes that were in the process,” says Bishop Asbil. “We really felt the need to be able to honour what Synod had decided, and at the same time wanting to pick up the deep desire of parishes to get going now.”

The idea was brought forward for a conversation at Synod Council in February, and discussions continued across its March and April meetings before its members voted in April.

“By meeting with the chancellor and having conversations with folks on Synod Council, I think we’ve been able to strike a balance between the concern expressed at Synod and the parishes that are really enthusiastic and believe that they have a compelling case within their own communities to move forward with something now,” says Mr. Misiaszek.

Ten parishes have stepped forward so far, eager to start a campaign because of local priorities that need financial attention, from deferred maintenance and building accessibility concerns to new ministry ideas.

“Timing is everything, and when a parish has vision for its own ministry, when they know that the diocesan family is going to be very supportive, there’s a real desire to not hold back, but to really let the Spirit of God just hop on and get going,” says Bishop Asbil.

This first phase until Synod 2027 will involve only parishes that have volunteered, while those that aren’t ready to move ahead won’t be expected or asked to join. Mr. Misiaszek says the first parishes provide a good sample of the make-up of in the diocese, accounting for about 10 per cent of average Sunday attendance and offertory giving.

“They represent a cross-section of parishes, from parishes that have over 300 people attending on a Sunday to those who have less than 50. Some are in the city, some are suburban and some rural,” he says.

With the help of professional fundraising consultants, each parish will develop a case for support that reflects its own needs. Parishes will be given a goal that represents about 125 per cent of their average annual offertories over the past three years, with pledged gifts being fulfilled over a five-year period. Parishes will keep the majority of the funds they raise, with smaller parishes keeping a higher percentage. The rest will go into a pool of funds for diocesan-wide priorities.

“They get to keep, at a minimum, 60 per cent for their own initiatives. If you’re a much smaller parish you could retain up to 75 per cent of funds. We’re even prepared to negotiate with parishes, because we want what’s in their best interest,” says Mr. Misiaszek.

Parishes will also keep 100 per cent of funds raised above and beyond their campaign goals.

The Synod Office and its consultants will take on much of the campaign’s administrative work, acknowledging and receipting gifts, maintaining donor relations, receiving funds and passing those funds along to parishes. The diocese will also absorb the up-front campaign costs, which Mr. Misiaszek anticipates will amount to about $400,000.

“We’re trying to make this as much of an easy win for parishes as possible,” he says.

He and Bishop Asbil are also hoping that early successes among this small group will encourage the rest of the diocese and help shape the roll-out of a broader campaign.

“This is a really important time for us to be able to listen, to watch, to pay close attention to what’s happening on the ground in each of the parishes,” says Bishop Asbil. “They’ll teach us where the passion for ministry is, and where we need to be really supportive in their endeavours.”

While work to set up the campaign gets underway, Mr. Misiaszek anticipates that the 10 parishes will get started in earnest in early 2027. In the meantime, both he and Bishop Asbil are eager to support the enthusiastic first group in the coming months.

“I am really excited by the opportunity for us to be able to support ministry where it’s happening on the ground, and to be able to help the wider diocese take this moment in time to see that the Spirit of God is calling us to ministry,” says Bishop Asbil. “We are having, I think, a moment in our diocese and beyond where there is an awakening and a spiritual renewal. Here’s an opportunity for us to be able to say, How do we build ministry for today and tomorrow?”

By Martha Holmen