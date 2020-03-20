Diocesan Day of Prayer & Fasting, March 27

The College of Bishops is inviting all people in the Diocese of Toronto to a day of prayer and fasting on Thursday, March 26, during the unfolding situation with COVID-19.

Throughout the centuries, God’s people have joined in unified prayer across the world in times of need. In prayerful fasting, we are brought closer to the humble reality of our dependence on God in Christ for all things.

Resources, including suggestions of prayers to use throughout the day, will be made available on Monday. Let us come together as a Diocese, each in our place, and pray as one, turning our hearts to God.

Archbishop Linda Nicholls has also called all Canadian Anglicans to a day of prayer on March 29. Let us take every opportunity to pray for one another, and for our world, during this difficult time.

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances” 1 Thessalonians 5:16