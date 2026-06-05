Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

“Who is my neighbour?”

In the early winter of 2025, the Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations, a diverse Indigenous and non-Indigenous group of clergy and laity from across our Diocese, began an audit of our progress in implementing the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The TRC had interviewed and received testimonies from thousands of survivors of Indian Residential Schools and heard about widespread policies and practices of starvation, forced child labour, abuse, spiritual and cultural harm and the ongoing legacy of impact on generations of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island, including in our Diocese of Toronto. Of the 94 Calls to Action that illuminate a path forward for healing and justice across all levels of society, 13 of the calls specifically name the Church. In the audit, the Collaborative for Right Relations found that only three of these 13 calls have been implemented by our Diocese.

“Who is my neighbour?”

Call to Action #46 is for the Church to “renew or establish Treaty relationships based on principles of mutual recognition, mutual respect, and shared responsibility for maintaining those relationships into the future.”

We realized as a Diocese that we do not know our neighbours.

As your bishop, I have been on a journey – learning about the specific histories of our relationships with our Indigenous neighbours: the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. This journey is transforming me.

When settlers from Europe arrived on their territory, these Nations were invited into ceremonial treaty relationships. Treaty gatherings were held annually, gifts were exchanged, challenges between Nations were negotiated, and ceremony and deep prayer were shared. Through this journey, I have learned how our Church and dominant settler governments broke our treaty covenant and relationships with these First Nations. I have learned how land was stolen, often several times over, how Nations were displaced, and how policies – including the Residential School system – caused harm beyond words to families and communities.

I have learned that I did not know my neighbours. That realization was the first step to humbly request of these Nations to meet, to renew our Treaty relationship.

These meetings have begun, and I hope that one day the transformation I am experiencing will transform the whole Church. I would like to share my experiences with you all. Please join me and the Rev. Leigh Kern on Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to hear about what I am experiencing and learning from these important and ceremonial meetings with Indigenous leaders and First Nations.

As your parish keeps National Indigenous People’s Day of Prayer, you can access the wonderful resources by the Rev. Leigh Kern, our Reconciliation Animator. Included is a litany for Treaty renewal, and I commend these prayers and resources to you to use not just in June but throughout the year.

“Who is my neighbour?” In breaking down division and barriers, dismantling prejudice, offering respect and dignity, striving for reconciliation and recognizing the other as the image-bearer of God, we live into the discovery that our neighbour is Christ himself.

Please join me online on June 14.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto