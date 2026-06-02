Bulletin Board June 2

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Portal launches for facility rental insurance

Individuals or groups that rent space from churches in the Diocese can now buy insurance directly from HUB International, the diocesan insurance broker, through the Instant Risk Coverage portal. Users can enter the details of their event, pay online and get a Certificate of Insurance instantly. Going forward, they’ll also be able to see any past event policies they’ve bought through the portal. Parishes can give renters a link to the portal and instructions on how to use it. The existing AON event insurance portal will remain active until the end of June. This information has also been added to the Insurance page of the diocesan website.

External email auto‑forwarding to be disabled

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen information security and protect sensitive data, automatic email forwarding from diocesan‑provided email accounts to external email addresses will be disabled as of June 30. After this date, emails will no longer be automatically forwarded outside the organization, and any existing external auto‑forwarding rules will be disabled. This change helps prevent unauthorized data sharing and reduces exposure to phishing and account compromise risks. If you don’t have direct access to your diocesan‑provided email account (including priest, administrator and churchwarden accounts), contact Loretta Manuelpillai, IT coordinator, at [email protected] at least one week before June 30. You can also contact Loretta with your questions and concerns.

Diocesan events

Youth gather for annual retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge youth retreat for youth in grades 6-12 on Sept. 18-20 at Medeba Retreat Centre. Get ready for a weekend filled with fun, connection, faith and time to recharge together. Sign up before Aug. 1 for the early bird price of $110, after which the price is $130. Optional bus transportation is $60. The registration deadline is Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Sign up online.

Youth ministry leaders connect

Youth ministry leaders, champions for effective youth ministry and those exploring getting involved in youth ministry are invited to a special “Fellowship-&-Share” youth ministry leaders’ day on June 13 at the Synod Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be an opportunity for leaders to connect, pray, learn about initiatives across the Diocese, and share ministry challenges, opportunities and VBS plans. Lunch, coffee and tea will be provided. RSVP to Ian Physick at [email protected].

Priest launches new book

Instructions for the End of the World is a collection of sermons by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, chair of the diocesan Social Justice & Advocacy Committee, incumbent of St. Stephen in-the-Fields and award-winning author of Encampment. Join Canon Helwig and Noah Lammana, St. Stephen’s outreach worker, in conversation at the book’s launch on June 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen in-the-Fields. You can read a review of Instructions for the End of the World on The Anglican’s website. The book will be available from Coach House Books and in bookstores starting June 9.

Session considers outreach during world cup

While the FIFA World Cup is bringing athletes and tourists to Toronto over the coming weeks, poor and unhoused Torontonians are experiencing increased harassment and physical assault from police and private security teams. The Toronto Underhoused and Homeless Union has documented multiple such instances in recent weeks. On June 3 at 3 p.m., join the Rev. Angie Hocking and others for an online information-sharing session on what’s happening and how best to provide outreach and community care to those being targeted. To register, email [email protected].

Outreach conference gets new date

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will now be held on Oct. 24, one week later than originally planned. This year’s theme will explore the Church as a force for liberation. The planning team is working to confirm speakers and workshop offerings. The format will remain online, but with enhanced opportunities for networking and dialogue.

Breakfast celebrates generosity

This year’s Breakfast with the Foundation, a special morning of reflection, connection and shared purpose, will take place on June 16 at 7:30 a.m. in Snell Hall at the St. James Cathedral Centre. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John Bowen, whose long-standing work in emerging ministry and commitment to helping churches engage their communities in imaginative and faithful ways have shaped conversations across the Diocese and beyond. Hosted by Bishop Andrew Asbil, this gathering brings together donors, parish leaders, clergy and community partners to celebrate the impact of generosity across the Diocese. Reserve your place early by emailing [email protected].

Bishop discusses Treaty relations

Bishop Andrew Asbil has been meeting with leaders from Indigenous Nations across the Diocese, listening, learning and working to renew Treaty relationships. Join him on June 14 at 7 p.m. for “Renewing Our Treaty Relationships.” Bishop Asbil will share what he is learning on the journey of re-establishing the Diocese’s Treaty relations with Indigenous nations. Sign up online to get the Zoom link. You can also download a poster to share with your community.

Workshop explores insurance

The Property Resources department is holding an online workshop on June 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Learn about diocesan insurance requirements, what minimum coverage means for your parish and how the process works. This session also provides an opportunity to meet members of the diocesan team and the team from HUB International, the new insurance broker. Sign up online.

External events

Women priests celebrated

The Diocese of Islands and Inlets (British Columbia) invites Anglicans across the country to be part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the priesting of women in the Anglican Church of Canada. The event will give thanks for the many ways women have contributed to the life of the Church as presbyters and look to examine the challenges that lay ahead for women in the Church and Canadian society. It will take place on Nov. 24-25 at the Baumann Centre, next to St. John the Divine at 1611 Quadra St., Victoria. Registration is open, and the fee is $210. Participants are responsible for making their own travel and hotel arrangements, and there are discount hotel rates available. The College of Bishops will support the use of professional development or continuing education funds for any women priests from the Diocese of Toronto who wish to attend. Money for bursaries has also been made available through grants from the Anglican Church of Canada and the Anglican Foundation of Canada. See the event website for more details.

Event features peace builders

“Artists Wage Peace” brings creative souls together to spread love and end conflict. This event on June 12-13 at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre (427 Bloor St. W., Toronto) features Jewish and Palestinian artists and peace builders. There is no cost, but you must register in advance. Learn more and sign up online.

Resources

Need a new photocopier?

If your church office is considering leasing a photocopier, the Synod Office has a Ricoh IM C4500 high-capacity colour multifunction printer/copier/scanner available. The existing lease has approximately four years remaining at a cost of $287 per quarter. If your parish is interested in assuming the lease, contact Pamela Boisvert in the Property Resources department for more information.

Resources available for Indigenous History Month

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, and Sunday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated in the Anglican Church as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer. Visit the Truth & Reconciliation section of the diocesan website to find resources for observing Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Day of Prayer in your parish.

Prayer books available

St. Paul, Brighton has about 50 BASs and 100 BCPs available free to whoever might need them. Contact Mary Turner at [email protected].

Job postings

Property resources coordinator wanted

The Diocese is seeking a property resources coordinator who will ensure effective coordination of priorities and provide assistance to parishes in real property matters. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details. To apply, forward your application to [email protected].

Parish seeks music director

Holy Wisdom is seeking a part-time director of music (approximately 15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its music ministry, encompassing both choral and contemporary worship. Holy Wisdom is an inclusive Christian community committed to worshipping God through diverse and spirit-filled expressions. Its worship space is equipped with an electric organ and electric piano, and it hopes to expand its music ministry to include a multi-piece band. See the full job post for more details.

Music director wanted

All Saints, Whitby is seeking a music director to provide leadership in the planning, delivery and evaluation of musical programming, including organ accompaniment, choral teaching and training. See the full job post for more information. Applications or expressions of interest can be sent to [email protected].

Parish seeking organ scholar

Trinity Church, Aurora seeks the services of an organ scholar to support its music program. The intent of this scholarship is to provide the candidate with performance experience in a liturgical setting, as part of their educational development. The successful candidate will collaboratively support the music program under the guidance of the director of music. The program is from September 2026 through June 2027. The closing date is July 20. Learn more about the organ scholar program and the organ. Apply to the rector’s warden via email at [email protected].

Parish seeking finance assistant

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator and treasurer to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the Church’s PowerChurch accounting system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Edward Carter, treasurer, at [email protected] and Jean Bryant, churchwarden, at [email protected].

Parish seeks director of music

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at [email protected]. Links to recordings and/or videos showcasing your music abilities are also welcome. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate is found.

Staff changes

Suchitra Ahlawat, who has been on leave since June 10, 2025, has decided not to return to the Synod Office when her leave ends. We wish her many blessings and much happiness.

Trisha Baptista has accepted the position of receptionist and will continue to support staff, visitors, parishes and guests with her warmth and dedication.