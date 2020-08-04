Bulletin Board August 4

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese who have been documenting their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to consider sharing their experiences. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level. This documentation could be in written form, photographs or other mediums. We are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These items can be scanned or donated to the Archives for preservation and could be used for research or exhibits in the future. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Archives provides guidelines for records management

Summer is a good time to start looking at your records and weeding out things that are no longer required, based on record retention policies. The Archives has Records Retention Guidelines that may assist in determining what to keep and for how long. If you have any questions regarding records retention at your parish, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Diocese continues to live stream from cathedral

Services from St. James Cathedral are being live streamed each Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Diocese’s Facebook page and the diocesan website, with videos posted after the fact on YouTube.

Annual Outreach Conference goes virtual

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., join clergy and lay leaders from across the Diocese for the Annual Outreach Conference, with a keynote address from Bishop Peter Fenty. Workshop topics include justice for migrant workers, dismantling racism, restorative justice, housing initiatives, basic income, Indigenous perspectives on the role of seniors in a community and more. The conference is free of charge and will take place over Zoom. Participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration. Registration will open in early September through the Diocese’s website.

Black Anglicans of Canada continues series on anti-Black racism

Inspired by the death of George Floyd, Black Anglicans of Canada will continue to host a series of weekly conversations on anti-Black racism throughout August. The conversations will take place through Zoom, and registration is required to attend.

Aug. 5: Canadian Black Church History – Early Seeds of Anti-Black Racism

Speaker: the Rev. Denise Gillard, President, My Divine Appointment, Coaching & Consulting

Aug. 12: The Impact of Anti-Black Racism in Education in Ontario

Speaker: Jacqui Getfield, PhD Candidate and College Professor

Aug. 19: Anti Black Racism in Housing: Secrets Revealed

Speaker: Dr Nemoy Lewis, Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Toronto

Aug. 26: Overcoming the Myth of the Model Minority: Anti-Black Racism in the South Asian Community

Speaker: the Rev. Alison Hari-Singh, Assistant Curate, St. Martin-in-the Fields, Toronto

St. Barnabas, Chester, hosts online discussion of post-pandemic Church

On Aug. 6, join Bishop Kevin Robertson and Regional Dean Davis Kaneps for an online discussion of how the world today has changed Church as we know it and how we move forward in this new normal with the hope of our faith. Find out more and register for this online event.

Area Events

York-Credit Valley to host several events this fall

This fall will feature some exciting events in the York-Credit Valley episcopal area, including book clubs, clergy retreats and a bishop’s teaching series. Find out more about upcoming events in York-Credit Valley.

Bishop’s Summer Book Club, Sept. 15 and 22

YCV Fall Clergy Retreat, Sept. 21-22

Etobicoke-Humber Deanery Town Hall, Oct. 13

YCV Bishop’s Fall Teaching Series, Oct. 14, 21 & 28

Retired Clergy and Spouses Luncheon, Nov. 3

Registration now open for YCV Summer Book Club

Join Bishop Jenny Andison this summer in reading two pivotal works for our current times, and then take part in an Area-wide online book club discussion in September. The books are:

James H. Cone, The Cross and the Lynching Tree

N.T. Wright, God and the Pandemic

One book will be discussed each night: Cone on Sept. 15 and Wright on Sept. 22. Area clergy and laity alike are welcome. Please order the books now, read them over the summer, and register for one or both evenings.

York-Credit Valley deacons host series on Indigenous justice and reconciliation

York-Credit Valley deacons the Rev. Evelyn Butler, the Rev. Elizabeth Cummings, the Rev. Alison Kemper and the Rev. Claudette Taylor present “Dinner & A Movie: A Reconciliation Walk,” a series of events on Indigenous justice and reconciliation beginning in September. Events will take place via Zoom on Thursday nights (Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 19 and 26) beginning at 6:30 p.m. All events are free of charge.

The first session, planned for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., features the screening and discussion of the film “Niigaanibatowaad: FrontRunners.” The film tells the true story of 10 Indigenous teens, nine of them from residential schools, who were chosen as torchbearers for the 1967 Pan-Am Games in Winnipeg. After carrying the torch 800 km over an ancient message route, the torch was taken from the boys outside the stadium where the opening ceremonies took place and brought in by a non-Indigenous runner, while the boys were escorted away. Thirty-two years later, the province of Manitoba issued an official apology. Niigaanibatowaard is a story of survival, reconciliation, and hope for future generations. Please register to receive the Zoom link for the event.

Resources

Reach More Grants fund innovative post-COVID initiatives

Reach Grants up to $5,000 to fund celebrations or to develop programs that build on what parishes have been learning during the lockdown are now available through a streamlined and accelerated process. The Reach Grant Panel will hear pitches twice a month and get back to you regarding the status of your proposal by the next day. Funds for successful proposals will be released in the next week. Congregations may apply for one Reach Grant in any calendar year. For help navigating the Reach Grant process, download this checklist. Reach Grants may be submitted to reach@toronto.anglican.ca at any time. Email Elizabeth McCaffrey for more information.

Season of Creation resources available from the Anglican Church of Canada

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with the Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Rev. Susan Johnson, National Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, have come together to create a series of weekly devotions for the Season of Creation in North America. Each reflection touches on the lectionary readings for the Sunday, and each leader has suggested hymns that speak to our spiritual connection with God’s creation and our divine calling to care for that creation. Download the resources.

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

York-Credit Valley Area grant fall deadline approaching

The fall deadline to apply for York-Credit Valley area grants is Nov. 1. Visit the York-Credit Valley Grants page to learn more and download an application form.

Staff Changes

David Badian will be resigning from his position as Director of Property Resources effective Aug. 10. Mr. Badian has worked in a number of roles supporting the Diocese’s Property department since 2009.

Patricia D’Souza started in the role of the Diocese’s Senior Accountant on July 29. She can be reached at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Job Postings

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubashene seeks music director

The Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene is looking to hire an organist/music director for two congregations: Parish of Penetanguishene and Parish of Christ Church Waubaushene. The successful applicant must be flexible for Sunday Services at both churches and special services such as funerals/weddings and possible weekday services as the needs arise. Please submit your resume to: anglicanparish@bellnet.ca