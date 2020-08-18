Bulletin Board August 18

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives provides guidelines for records management

Summer is a good time to start looking at your records and weeding out things that are no longer required, based on record retention policies. The Archives has records retention guidelines that may assist in determining what to keep and for how long. If you have any questions regarding records retention at your parish, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Registration open for Rural Ministry Consultation with Bishop Asbil

On Sept. 26, join Bishop Andrew Asbil for a conversation about rural ministry in our Diocese. All clergy and lay people are welcome. There will be some music, a morning with the bishop and an opportunity to share our questions and dreams about rural ministry. Register now to ensure your online spot. You are invited to gather in safe social circles – in homes or at your parish – for this Zoom meeting. Join your friends and church family and make a pot of coffee. For more information, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-278-5495.

Annual Outreach Conference goes virtual

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., join clergy and lay leaders from across the Diocese for the Annual Outreach Conference, with a keynote address from Bishop Peter Fenty. Workshop topics include justice for migrant workers, dismantling racism, restorative justice, housing initiatives, basic income, Indigenous perspectives on the role of seniors in a community and more. The conference is free of charge and will take place over Zoom. Participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration. Registration will open in early September through the Diocese’s website.

Black Anglicans of Canada continues series on anti-Black racism

Inspired by the death of George Floyd, Black Anglicans of Canada is hosting a series of weekly conversations on anti-Black racism throughout August. The conversations will take place through Zoom, and registration is required to attend.

19: Anti Black Racism in Housing: Secrets Revealed

Speaker: Dr Nemoy Lewis, Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Toronto

26: Overcoming the Myth of the Model Minority: Anti-Black Racism in the South Asian Community

Speaker: the Rev. Alison Hari-Singh, Assistant Curate, St. Martin-in-the Fields, Toronto

Area Events

York-Credit Valley to host several events this fall

This fall will feature some exciting events in the York-Credit Valley episcopal area, including book clubs, clergy retreats and a bishop’s teaching series. Find out more about upcoming events in York-Credit Valley.

Bishop’s Summer Book Club, Sept. 15 and 22

YCV Fall Clergy Retreat, Sept. 21-22

Etobicoke-Humber Deanery Town Hall, Oct. 13

YCV Bishop’s Fall Teaching Series, Oct. 14, 21 & 28

Retired Clergy and Spouses Luncheon, Nov. 3

Registration now open for YCV Summer Book Club

Join Bishop Jenny Andison this summer in reading two pivotal works for our current times, and then take part in an Area-wide online book club discussion in September. The books are:

James H. Cone, The Cross and the Lynching Tree

N.T. Wright, God and the Pandemic

One book will be discussed each night: Cone on Sept. 15 and Wright on Sept. 22. Area clergy and laity alike are welcome. Please order the books now, read them over the summer, and register for one or both evenings.

York-Credit Valley deacons host series on Indigenous justice and reconciliation

York-Credit Valley deacons the Rev. Evelyn Butler, the Rev. Elizabeth Cummings, the Rev. Alison Kemper and the Rev. Claudette Taylor present “Dinner & A Movie: A Reconciliation Walk,” a series of events on Indigenous justice and reconciliation beginning in September. Events will take place via Zoom on Thursday nights (Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 19 and 26) beginning at 6:30 p.m. All events are free of charge.

The first session, planned for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., features the screening and discussion of the film “Niigaanibatowaad: FrontRunners.” The film tells the true story of 10 Indigenous teens, nine of them from residential schools, who were chosen as torchbearers for the 1967 Pan-Am Games in Winnipeg. After carrying the torch 800 km over an ancient message route, the torch was taken from the boys outside the stadium where the opening ceremonies took place and brought in by a non-Indigenous runner, while the boys were escorted away. Thirty-two years later, the province of Manitoba issued an official apology. Niigaanibatowaard is a story of survival, reconciliation, and hope for future generations. Please register to receive the Zoom link for the event.

Resources

The Anglican Foundation of Canada launches podcast

The Anglican Foundation of Canada is launching Foundation Forward, a new podcast about generosity created by Executive Director the Rev. Canon Judy Rois in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by Toronto musician and media professional Christopher Dawes, Foundation Forward explores the idea of generosity as a way of seeing the world, of giving thanks for blessings and of helping those in need. Each 7-10 minute episode features the thoughts and experiences of a prominent Canadian with a unique take on the subject.

Monthly episodes are available at anglicanfoundation.org/podcasts, or can be streamed, downloaded or subscribed to on Apple/Google Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Pocket Casts and other podcast outlets. Podcasts are completely free, and easy to listen to on any smartphone, computer, tablet or other device.

Anglican communicators launch support hub for parishes

Anglican church communicators have launched the Canadian Anglican Communicators Hub, a community of Canadian Anglican parish volunteers and church staff sharing “best practices” to inform and engage their congregations through digital media communications. Learn more and request to join the network.

Trained volunteers help churches open safely

The Diocese has formed a group of trained volunteers to help churches open and operate safely. The Reopening Protocol Volunteers are available to advise parishes on how best to respond, in their own contexts, to the Diocese’s guidelines for reopening. The volunteers have backgrounds in health care, occupational health, workplace safety and safety inspection. They can provide advice through email, over the phone or through an in-person visit in special circumstances.

Elizabeth McCaffrey, the Diocese’s Volunteer Resources Coordinator, says the volunteers have experience working with people and organizations in health-related situations. “These are people who are comfortable dealing in landscapes like COVID-19 because they’ve worked in them before. They’re trained and they know what the risks are. They know how to avoid infections.” She says the volunteers, who are all Anglican, are sensitive to each parish’s context. “We know that each parish is different. The volunteers will help map out what needs to be done in each context and to help explain the Diocese’s guidelines.” To speak to a Reopening Protocol Volunteer, contact Ms. McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Reach More Grants fund innovative post-COVID initiatives

Reach Grants up to $5,000 to fund celebrations or to develop programs that build on what parishes have been learning during the lockdown are now available through a streamlined and accelerated process. The Reach Grant Panel will hear pitches twice a month and get back to you regarding the status of your proposal by the next day. Funds for successful proposals will be released in the next week. Congregations may apply for one Reach Grant in any calendar year. For help navigating the Reach Grant process, download this checklist. Reach Grants may be submitted to reach@toronto.anglican.ca at any time. Email Elizabeth McCaffrey for more information.

Season of Creation resources available from national church

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with the Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Rev. Susan Johnson, National Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, have come together to create a series of weekly devotions for the Season of Creation in North America. Each reflection touches on the lectionary readings for the Sunday, and each leader has suggested hymns that speak to our spiritual connection with God’s creation and our divine calling to care for that creation. Download the resources.

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

York-Credit Valley Area grant fall deadline approaching

The fall deadline to apply for York-Credit Valley area grants is Nov. 1. Visit the York-Credit Valley Grants page to learn more and download an application form.

Job Postings

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubashene seeks music director

The Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene is looking to hire an organist/music director for two congregations: Parish of Penetanguishene and Parish of Christ Church Waubaushene. The successful applicant must be flexible for Sunday Services at both churches and special services such as funerals/weddings and possible weekday services as the needs arise. Please submit your resume to: anglicanparish@bellnet.ca