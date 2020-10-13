Clergy in Motion, October 13

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Beth Benson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of October 4, 2020.

The Most Rev. Colin R. Johnson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene as of October 4, 2020.

The Rev. Molly Finlay has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Norway beginning November 23, 2020.

The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning February 28, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul, Lindsay

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending/limited seating