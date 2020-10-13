Clergy in Motion, October 13
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Beth Benson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of October 4, 2020.
- The Most Rev. Colin R. Johnson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene as of October 4, 2020.
- The Rev. Molly Finlay has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Norway beginning November 23, 2020.
- The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning February 28, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul, Lindsay
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- Trinity, Streetsville
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending/limited seating
- Trent Durham –
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday November 8, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville – Sunday November 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.