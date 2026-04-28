Clergy in Motion, April 28
Appointments
- The Rev. Yohan Dumpala has been appointed Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning May 1, 2026.
- The Rev. Augustine Chimezie Ejiogu (Orlu) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Churchill and Cookstown beginning May 1, 2026.
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Theodore of Canterbury beginning May 1, 2026
- The Rev. Jeanette Lewis has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Emmanuel, Richvale (Richmond Hill) beginning May 1, 2026.
- Grace Rockett has been appointed Assistant Curate of Grace Church, Markham beginning May 4, 2026.
- Christine Lambert has been appointed Assistant Curate of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning June 14, 2026.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- St. George, Haliburton
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Resurrection
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Andrew, Alliston
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm:
- Jonathan Kang
- Christine Lambert
- Grace Rockett
- The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.