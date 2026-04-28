Clergy in Motion, April 28

Appointments

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala has been appointed Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning May 1, 2026.

The Rev. Augustine Chimezie Ejiogu (Orlu) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Churchill and Cookstown beginning May 1, 2026.

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Theodore of Canterbury beginning May 1, 2026

The Rev. Jeanette Lewis has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Emmanuel, Richvale (Richmond Hill) beginning May 1, 2026.

Grace Rockett has been appointed Assistant Curate of Grace Church, Markham beginning May 4, 2026.

Christine Lambert has been appointed Assistant Curate of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning June 14, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

St. Stephen, Downsview

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm: Jonathan Kang Christine Lambert Grace Rockett

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry