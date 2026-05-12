Clergy in Motion, May 12

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, York Mills as of May 4, 2026.

The Rev. Sooraj Thomas (Madhya Kerala) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Church of South India, Toronto beginning May 14, 2026.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh has been appointed Incumbent of St. George on Yonge beginning September 9, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Ordinations

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions