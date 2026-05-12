Clergy in Motion, May 12
Appointments
- The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, York Mills as of May 4, 2026.
- The Rev. Sooraj Thomas (Madhya Kerala) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Church of South India, Toronto beginning May 14, 2026.
- The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh has been appointed Incumbent of St. George on Yonge beginning September 9, 2026.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- St. George, Haliburton
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Resurrection
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Ordinations
- The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.
- The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Richard Webb has concluded his appointment as Incumbent of St. John, York Mills as of May 3, 2026.
- The Rev. Oliver Lim will conclude his appointment as Assistant Curate of Grace Church, Markham and his last Sunday will be June 7, 2026. He will be taking up appointment with the Episcopal Diocese of El Camino Real.