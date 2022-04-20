Bulletin Board April 20

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan Archives to reopen

The Archives will reopen to the public as of May 2. They will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only, with a maximum of two visitors at a time if they are doing research together. Visitors will be required to provide proof of vaccination to access the building. Email archives@toronto.anglican.ca to learn more.

Musical artists sought for cabaret

Now in its third year, the Bishop’s Company Cabaret is looking to celebrate artists in the Anglican community as it raises funds to support the work of the Bishop’s Company. The cabaret aims to provide a selection of diverse performances, and all artists are welcome to apply. An honorarium will be provided to each act. Apply to bishopscompany@toronto.anglican.ca by April 29 with examples of your work. Selected artists will be notified on May 6, with final submissions due Aug. 31. To learn more, watch last year’s cabaret and visit the Bishop’s Company on Facebook.

Diocesan events

Register now for ACW annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting by Zoom on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Renewed for Change” with guest speaker Dr. Scott Brubacher from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. Participants need to register in advance, unless they plan to call in by phone. For more details, visit the ACW page.

Clergy reminded about confirmation service

Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside at the diocesan service of Confirmation at St. James Cathedral on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. The service will take place using the Spring Guidelines and masks will be worn. If you have prepared confirmands from your parish, be in touch with Canon Mary Conliffe or her assistant Amanda Lowry for more information.

Information night considers election issues

With a provincial election coming up on June 2, what are the justice issues front and centre in this campaign? What will you ask the candidates who knock at your door, asking for your vote? How will the promises we make in baptism and the values of our faith inform our vote for the common good? On April 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. join “Opening the Door to a Just Conversation” online to hear from subject matter experts in issues of income security, employment, affordable housing and the climate crisis. This event is co-hosted by the dioceses of Toronto and Niagara. Register online.

Event explores translation of prayers

The Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations is hosting “Translation for Decolonization” on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will connect and collaborate with people who are interested in translating prayers for National Indigenous People’s Day into languages close to their hearts. Download the poster to learn more. To register, email the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca.

Youth leaders invited to retreat

Youth leaders are invited to the annual Spark! retreat, a day of worship, prayer and discussion on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation, Toronto. Participants will discuss the book The Love That is God. Lunch is provided. The first 15 registrants will receive a free copy of the book. Register online.

Tending the Soul continues next week

The Tending the Soul conversation series about ministry in this time will continue on April 28 with a session about the Church as a safe place for questions about meaning and purpose. For more details, including dates, topics and videos from the first four sessions, see the event listing.

External events

Festival explores faith and justice

Cahoots Festival is an annual Christian event of faith, justice and DIY that gathers for skill-sharing workshops, spiritual disciplines, games and songs. This year’s workshops include settler solidarity with Indigenous land defenders, radical generosity, climate grief, tools of biblical storytelling and more. It takes place May 26-29 at Pearce Williams Family Camp in Fingal, Ont. See www.cahootsfest.ca for tickets.

Resources

Wood chairs available

Twenty-five solid wood chairs with kneelers attached are available free to any parish that needs them. Most are in very good condition. Pick up from Church of the Redeemer, 162 Bloor St. W., Toronto. For more information, contact the church office at 416-922-4948.

Liturgical graphics offered

A parishioner at Christ Church, Campbellford who is a graphic designer is creating a weekly set of graphics that follow the Revised Common Lectionary for churches to download and post on their social media channels. To learn more, visit www.liturgicalgraphics.com.

Job postings

Parish seeks administrator

St. Augustine of Canterbury, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to manage its day-to-day operations and be the main contact for a number of organizations that use the building as tenants. It’s possible that the position could be paired with neighbouring Anglican parishes seeking similar talent to create a full-time work schedule. Pay will be commensurate with experience for up to 20 hours per week on average. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Megan Jull at info@saintaugustine.ca.

Youth and family minister wanted

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a full-time youth and family minister to provide engaging Christian leadership in an established position and existing program. The successful candidate will have a passion to disciple young people, support parish families and contribute to the broader mission of the church. To learn more, see the full job post. Send a resume to Katharine Crowe, parish administrator, at office@spoth.ca by May 2.

Executive director of foundation sought

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is seeking a fundraiser with a passion for relationship building and demonstrated experience securing large gifts to be its executive director. The starting salary for this full-time position is $80,000. See the job post for more details and to apply.

Director of parish operations wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking an individual with superior management, interpersonal and communications skills and a background in faith-based communities to become its director of parish operations, reporting to the senior clerical leader of the church. The position is open to clergy or lay candidates. To learn more, see the full job post. Send a cover letter and resume in one file to HumanResources@theredeemer.ca by May 3 at 4 p.m.

Province seeks executive officer

The Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario is seeking a half-time executive officer to provide administrative oversight to the province, help the Metropolitan in her capacity as president of the Provincial Synod, and maintain records of provincial happenings. For full details on the position and how to apply, see the job post. The deadline is April 30.