Bulletin Board May 19

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Cemetery fund manager reports returns

GFD, the new manager of trusteed cemetery funds required by BAO regulations, reported a Q1 return of 4.2% and 19.4% for the one-year period, both net of fees. The Q1 return represents +1.8% over the custom benchmark comprising Canadian bond, preferred share and TSX dividend composite index. Q1 income distributed to cemeteries was $.115 per unit, up slightly from Q4 2025, before fees. The fee is 90 basis points annually or 22.5 points per quarter. Income is paid out in the month following the quarter (April in this case).

External email auto‑forwarding to be disabled

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen information security and protect sensitive data, automatic email forwarding from diocesan‑provided email accounts to external email addresses will be disabled as of June 30. After this date, emails will no longer be automatically forwarded outside the organization, and any existing external auto‑forwarding rules will be disabled. This change helps prevent unauthorized data sharing and reduces exposure to phishing and account compromise risks. If you don’t have direct access to your diocesan‑provided email account (including priest, administrator and churchwarden accounts), contact Loretta Manuelpillai, IT coordinator, at [email protected] at least one week before June 30. You can also contact Loretta with your questions and concerns.

Church leaders urged to submit acknowledgement form

Churchwardens and treasurers who haven’t yet submitted the acknowledgement form from the Parish Leaders Workshop should do so by May 29 to Ajith Philip at [email protected]. Initial beside the statements indicating you’ve received fundamental orientation in parish finance, real property management, human resources and compliance with the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If you weren’t able to attend the workshop, you can still complete the orientation by reviewing materials on the Parish Leaders Workshops page. Download a copy of the acknowledgement form as a PDF or a Word doc.

Watch out for email scams

Churches and clergy are often targets of convincing fraudulent emails pretending to be from trusted contacts. These emails appear to come from someone you know and often ask for your personal information, a favour or an urgent call. Here are some tips to help you identify these fraudulent emails:

Check the “from” email address. Look for slight misspellings, extra characters and swapped letters.

Look for unusual requests. Be wary of any email asking for personal information, money or urgent responses.

Verify with the real person. If you receive a suspicious email, don’t respond. Contact the person directly using the contact details you already have.

Be cautious of links and attachments. Don’t click on any links or download any attachments from suspicious emails.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The date for the annual Outreach & Advocacy Conference has changed to Oct. 24. The event will continue to be online this year, but the format will be shifting to create more opportunity for networking and discussion among participants. Mark your calendar and stay tuned for more details.

Breakfast celebrates generosity

This year’s Breakfast with the Foundation, a special morning of reflection, connection and shared purpose, will take place on June 16 at 7:30 a.m. in Snell Hall at the St. James Cathedral Centre. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John Bowen, whose long-standing work in emerging ministry and commitment to helping churches engage their communities in imaginative and faithful ways have shaped conversations across the Diocese and beyond. Hosted by Bishop Andrew Asbil, this gathering brings together donors, parish leaders, clergy and community partners to celebrate the impact of generosity across the Diocese. Reserve your place early by emailing [email protected].

Bishop discusses Treaty relations

Join Bishop Andrew Asbil on June 14 at 7 p.m. for “Renewing Our Treaty Relationships.” Bishop Asbil will shar what he is learning on the journey of re-establishing the Diocese’s Treaty relations with Indigenous nations. Sign up online to get the Zoom link. You can also download a poster to share with your community.

Workshop explores insurance

The Property Resources department is holding an online workshop on June 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Learn about diocesan insurance requirements, what minimum coverage means for your parish and how the process works. This session also provides an opportunity to meet members of the diocesan team and the team from HUB International, the new insurance broker. Sign up online.

Lay anointers invited to refresher day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministry will hold a lay anointers’ refresher day on May 30 at St. Peter, Erindale. This day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision, prayerful support, plus practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. This day is part of the discernment process to be a lay anointer. Register online.

Sessions consider legacy giving

Two dates of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation’s “Gather Your Legacy: Turn Your Legacy into a Lasting Gift” event are coming up:

June 4 at 4 p.m. at St. George, Allandale. RSVP to [email protected] by May 28.

by May 28. June 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Deer Park. RSVP to [email protected] by June 10.

Each session will explore the importance of legacy giving from a biblical perspective, legacy options that can make a difference, the foundation’s impact on the community, and a free tool to create a will, along with a Q&A session.

Concert supports AURA

On May 31 at 5 p.m., St. Paul, Bloor Street will host an inspiring evening of music and hope to benefit AURA, the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance. The evening will feature musicians Alan Hobbins (piano) and Matthew Li (bass), along with stories of resilience, courage and new beginnings from AURA. You can reserve tickets online or buy them at the door, with a suggested donation of $30 per person.

Open house celebrates communicator

After more than 35 years with the Diocese, including roles as editorial assistant, editor of The Anglican, communications manager and finally director of communications, Canon Stuart Mann is retiring at the end of May. All are welcome to celebrate at an open house on May 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Johnson Boardroom on the second floor of the Synod Office. Short remarks will take place at 3:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

External events

Interfaith council holds event

The Interfaith Council of Peel is hosting “Interfaith Connections on Well-Being: Fasting, Food and Faith” on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre, 1275 Mississauga Valley Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to [email protected].

Resources

Prayer books available

St. Paul, Brighton has about 50 BASs and 100 BCPs available free to whoever might need them. Contact Mary Turner at [email protected].

Job postings

Property resources coordinator wanted

The Diocese is seeking a property resources coordinator who will ensure effective coordination of priorities and provide assistance to parishes in real property matters. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details. To apply, forward your application to [email protected].

Parish seeks music director

Holy Wisdom is seeking a part-time director of music (approximately 15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its music ministry, encompassing both choral and contemporary worship. Holy Wisdom is an inclusive Christian community committed to worshipping God through diverse and spirit-filled expressions. Its worship space is equipped with an electric organ and electric piano, and it hopes to expand its music ministry to include a multi-piece band. See the full job post for more details.

Finance manager wanted

Grace Church on-the-Hill is hiring for the position of finance manager, responsible for overseeing and executing the financial operations of both the church and its affiliated childcare centre. This role ensures accurate accounting, timely payroll, regulatory compliance and proactive financial planning to support the mission and long-term health of the ministries. The ideal candidate will be detail-oriented, trustworthy and comfortable working in a faith-based, community-oriented environment. To apply, see the full job posting on the parish’s website.

Parish seeking finance assistant

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator and treasurer to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the Church’s PowerChurch accounting system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Edward Carter, treasurer, at [email protected] and Jean Bryant, churchwarden, at [email protected].

Parish seeks director of music

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at [email protected]. Links to recordings and/or videos showcasing your music abilities are also welcome. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate is found.

Parish seeking organ scholar

Trinity Church, Aurora seeks the services of an organ scholar to support its music program. The intent of this scholarship is to provide the candidate with performance experience in a liturgical setting, as part of their educational development. The successful candidate will collaboratively support the music program under the guidance of the director of music. The program is from September 2026 through June 2027. The closing date for applications is July 20. Apply to the rector’s warden via email at [email protected].

Staff changes

Dasola Dina will be joining the Synod Office staff on June 29 as the new communications coordinator. She will provide support for the successful planning, development and implementation of a wide range of communication initiatives, and she will have primary responsibility for The Anglican. You can reach her by email at [email protected].