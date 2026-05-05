Bulletin Board May 5

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Contact archdeacon for summer supply details

Although in the past the Bishop’s Office has compiled a list of available clergy who can offer Sunday and emergency supply coverage in the summer months, staff will no longer be doing so. Instead, parishes looking for summer supply coverage and those clergy willing to offer it are asked to consult with their territorial archdeacon.

Committee welcomes new members

The Bishop’s Committee on Interfaith Ministry works to be a point of contact and resource for interfaith ministry in the Diocese. It includes members who report on interfaith activity, and it hosts an annual educational event. Members of this committee meet online once a month, can be clergy or laity and are appointed by the College of Bishops. If you feel called to this ministry, reach out to the committee at [email protected] or the Rev. Canon Julie Meakin at [email protected] to learn more.

Diocesan events

Breakfast celebrates generosity

This year’s Breakfast with the Foundation, a special morning of reflection, connection and shared purpose, will take place on June 16 at 7:30 a.m. in Snell Hall at the St. James Cathedral Centre. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John Bowen, whose long-standing work in emerging ministry and commitment to helping churches engage their communities in imaginative and faithful ways have shaped conversations across the Diocese and beyond. Hosted by Bishop Andrew Asbil, this gathering brings together donors, parish leaders, clergy and community partners to celebrate the impact of generosity across the Diocese. Reserve your place early by emailing [email protected].

Register soon for clergy conference

Clergy Conference registration is open, and spots are filling quickly. Sign up before registration closes on May 8. Once again, Broughton’s will be joining the conference, and its staff want to make sure to have on hand your preferred books and other items of interest. If you have any needs for yourself (books, shirts, vestments, etc.) or your parish (candles, communion supplies, etc.), contact Kelly directly at [email protected], 416-690-4777 ext. 225 or 1-800-268-4449 ext. 225 as soon as possible to give her time to order or organize the requested items.

Open house celebrates communicator

After more than 35 years with the Diocese, including roles as editorial assistant, editor of The Anglican, communications manager and finally director of communications, Canon Stuart Mann is retiring at the end of May. All are welcome to celebrate at an open house on May 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Johnson Boardroom on the second floor of the Synod Office. Short remarks will take place at 3:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

External events

Interfaith council holds event

The Interfaith Council of Peel is hosting “Interfaith Connections on Well-Being: Fasting, Food and Faith” on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre, 1275 Mississauga Valley Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to [email protected].

Barrie churches discuss collaboration

Clergy and parishioners of churches in the Barrie area are invited to a conversation on how faith communities can work together to address local issues of poverty and homelessness. The gathering will be held on May 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Grace United Church, 350 Grove St. E., Barrie. RSVP to [email protected] or call 705-734-0760.

Refugee sponsors invited to workshop

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is holding a free online workshop on May 9 from 10 a.m. to noon on the topic “Employment: Strategies for Longer-Term Success.” A trio of speakers will help participants become more knowledgeable about assessing employment skills, exploring apprenticeship programs, and what is needed to embark on an entrepreneurship pathway. Participants are invited to stay for an additional 30 minutes to connect and share what they have learned with other sponsors. Register online.

Organization holds classes

One City Peterborough is offering two community education classes:

Crossing Class Lines: Building Community in Divided Times on May 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. (includes a meal). A team of facilitators and participants with diverse experiences of poverty and wealth collectively try to define “class” and what it means to people today.

Self-Regulation in the Presence of Stress and Trauma on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop looks at how trauma and stress affect our brains and bodies.

Both classes are pay-what-you-can and will be held at the Trinity Centre, 360 Reid St., Peterborough. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Guest House reopens

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine’s newly renovated Guest House is open for bookings. With up to 30 beautifully furnished, accessible rooms, whether you’re seeking a guided or individual retreat, the convent welcomes you to enjoy peace and contemplation in a contemporary monastic setting. The full 2026 Food for the Soul events calendar is open for registration. On-site spiritual direction is available for a small additional fee. Thanks to generous donor support, financial assistance is available for those who would otherwise find a retreat cost prohibitive. Some restrictions apply; contact the Guest House to learn more. To register for events, visit www.ssjd.ca/events. For registration help or to order a printed retreat booklet, book a stay or inquire about the bursary program, contact the Guest House at [email protected] or 416-226-2201 ext. 305. For spiritual direction inquiries, contact the spiritual direction coordinator at [email protected] or 416-226-2201 ext. 306.

Engage your MPP on justice issues

The diocesan response to the 2026 provincial budget draws attention to ongoing social justice concerns about increasing poverty, homelessness and environmental damage in Ontario. You can find the pre-budget submission and response to the budget, as well as talking points and tips on meeting with your local MPP, at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac

Job postings

Parish seeks music director

Holy Wisdom is seeking a part-time director of music (approximately 15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its music ministry, encompassing both choral and contemporary worship. Holy Wisdom is an inclusive Christian community committed to worshipping God through diverse and spirit-filled expressions. Its worship space is equipped with an electric organ and electric piano, and it hopes to expand its music ministry to include a multi-piece band. See the full job post for more details.

Parish seeks finance manager

Grace Church on-the-Hill is hiring for the position of finance manager, responsible for overseeing and executing the financial operations of both the church and its affiliated childcare centre. This role ensures accurate accounting, timely payroll, regulatory compliance and proactive financial planning to support the mission and long-term health of the ministries. The ideal candidate will be detail-oriented, trustworthy and comfortable working in a faith-based, community-oriented environment. To apply, see the full job posting on the parish’s website. The deadline is May 15 at 4 p.m.

Parish administrator wanted

Christ Church, Deer Park is seeking a parish administrator to support the life and ministry of the parish. This full-time role supports worship preparation, communications, rentals, parish records and basic financial administration, while serving as a welcoming first point of contact for parishioners, visitors and community members. The ideal candidate will be organized, collaborative, and able to work with care, discretion, and good humour in a busy parish environment. Experience with Anglican liturgy, office administration, and digital communications is an asset. To apply, see the full job posting on the parish’s website. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Staff changes

Two new youth ministry coordinators will join the Diocese on May 14. Sileen Phillips will work in the south archdeaconry alongside Bishop Kevin Robertson, and Siobhan Carmichael will work in the north archdeaconry alongside Bishop Riscylla Shaw. They will be responsible for organizing appropriate networks for professional and youth leaders in their respective areas and will help to increase communication throughout the archdeaconry and across the Diocese.