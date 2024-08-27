Bulletin Board August 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Register now for youth retreat

Youth aged 12-17 are invited to sign up for this year’s ReCharge Youth Retreat, happening Sept. 27-29 at Muskoka Woods. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $180 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. Participants will be exploring and re-imagining church regrowth, renewal and creation, with guests Bishop Andrew Asbil and the Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen. Register online by Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.

Lay anointer’s day

A Lay Anointer’s Training Day will take place on Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter, Cobourg. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision, prayerful support, plus practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online.

Women invited to fall gathering

Anglican women are invited to a gathering of fun and fellowship on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Church, Stouffville. Keynote speaker Ida Morra-Caruso will speak about women and the law. The cost is $10, which includes supplies for a garden craft to take home. Bring your own nut-free bag lunch (dessert and beverage provided). Register at admin@stouffvilleanglican.ca. For more information, contact acw@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-0018.

Cathedral holds confirmation course

St. James Cathedral is holding “Catechesis for Confirmation,” a six-month confirmation course for all ages starting Oct. 19. Individuals from all parishes are invited to join. Facilitated by cathedral clergy and a postulant for ordination, the course will comprise a weekly online session on Saturdays at 10 a.m., along with monthly in-person sessions (dates to be confirmed). Depending on the ages of the candidates, they will be organized in age-appropriate groups. See the brochure for more details. Interested people and parishes should contact the Rev. Matthew Waterman, assistant curate, at mwaterman@stjamescathedral.ca.

Season presents slate of workshops

Registration is now open for the fall workshops offered through the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Some are geared to clergy, some to lay leaders of various ministries and some to everyone wanting to grow and be renewed in their faith. Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal pages for details. Some workshops have a limit on the number of registrants, so sign up early. For more ideas about how your church can engage in this Season of Spiritual Renewal, visit the Spiritual Disciplines for Renewal page.

Celebration kicks off Season of Creation

The first diocesan event to celebrate the Season of Creation will be a Eucharist at St. James Cathedral on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Parishes are invited to bring prayers and symbols telling the story of their particular place in Creation. You can find a guide to parish participation on the Creation Care page. The Season of Creation will close with one or more Hiking Church events outside Toronto on Oct. 5 – more details will follow in upcoming SJAC updates and on the Creation Care page.

Deanery holds Hiking Church

Mississauga Deanery is holding a Hiking Church on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Holy Spirit of Peace and enjoy a quiet walk through nature, followed by an outdoor Eucharist. The short walk along a paved path beside the Little Etobicoke Creek is accessible to those using walkers or wheelchairs or pushing strollers. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Susan Climo at sclimo@sympatico.ca.

Save the date: Outreach conference

This year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Communities of Resistance and Resilience,” will take place virtually on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year’s lineup includes keynote speaker Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, along with workshops on creation care, overdose prevention in community, deconstructing myths around homelessness, ending poverty for people with disabilities and more. Registration will open in early September.

Workshop considers bullying in churches

What happens when a house of faith is fractured by the behaviour of one of its own? How do we love even the hardest to love among us, and at the same time set appropriate behaviour boundaries? What does bullying in our midst tell us about the health of our congregation? Lay leaders and clergy are invited to “Transforming Bullying & Tough Congregational Dynamics,” a workshop with Dr. Betty Pries on Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas, Brooklin. Register online. The cost is $45, which includes lunch.

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. The dates are:

Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Both sessions will cover the same content: employees vs. independent contractors; T4 vs. T4A; CRA remittances; payroll source deductions; processing payroll for supply clergy; clergy residence; EHT/WSIB remittances and annual returns; and taxable benefits. For more information, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

External events

Event advocates for Grassy Narrows

The Grassy Narrows River Run will take place on Sept. 18 in downtown Toronto starting around noon. Generations of the Grassy Narrows First Nation have suffered the ongoing physical, social and economic costs of mercury contamination of the Wabigoon River in the 1960s and 1970s. Grassy Narrows has launched a lawsuit against the federal and provincial governments for failing to protect them from or remedy the mercury contamination, and another suit demanding consultation before a mining claim is granted or renewed on their territory. Learn more and register online.

All invited to mapping exercise

PWRDF is holding a “Mapping the Ground We Stand On” exercise on Sept. 7 from 1-3:45 p.m. at Church House (80 Hayden St., Toronto), open to the public. This is an exploration of Indigenous presence and Settler arrival on this land we now call Canada. There is no cost to participate. The deadline to register is Sept. 3. To reserve your spot, email Abdi Ali at aali@pwrdf.org. For more information about the Mapping Exercise, visit pwrdf.org/mapping-exercise.

Resources

Resources consider Orange Shirt Day

A resource package is available for parishes observing Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this fall. It includes all-ages resources that lift up Residential School survivors’ stories, a guide to creating an orange hearts memorial in the sanctuary, resources on Indigenous protocols, information about upcoming events and more.

Companions support Christians in the Holy Land

The Companions of Jerusalem is a national, voluntary body of members of the Anglican Church of Canada drawn together in common concern and support for the well-being of the Church in the land of Christ’s birth, death and resurrection. The companions’ four key areas of work are education, advocacy, pilgrimage and financial support to the Diocese of Jerusalem’s ministries. Learn more about the Companions of Jerusalem and considering joining on the national church’s website.

Church resources in stock online

The Anglican Church of Canada’s 2025 church resources are in stock and available to order online. New items include the 2025 Canadian Church Calendar, McCausland’s Order of Divine Service, the Canadian Church Desk Diary and the Canadian Church Pocket Diary.

Job postings

Cemetery administrator needed

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium is looking for a cemetery administrator. This is a permanent, full-time salaried position with a full benefits package. See the full job post for details. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to George Vrozos, cemetery manager, at gvrozos@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish seeking faith facilitator

St. John, York Mills is seeking a full-time faith facilitator (clergy or lay person) to join its team and help equip disciples of Christ for all of life’s journey by developing a vibrant, attractive and impactful program of Christian faith formation. See the full job description for more details and email a resume to stjohnyorkmills@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 30.

Parish administrator sought

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure that day-to-day operations of the church are maintained through a team of paid staff and volunteers. The position is 35-37.5 hours per week. See the full job description for more details. Apply to office@spoth.ca by Aug. 30.

Parish seeking children & community minister

Do you have a love of Christ and a love of children? St. Barnabas, Chester is seeking someone to lead its Spirit Squad Sunday School, organize monthly community outreach events for family and children and support children in faith development and participating in Sunday morning worship. The position is 10 hours a week at $27 an hour. See the full job description for more details and email a resume to garydavenport@rogers.com by Aug. 31.

Parish seeks director of family ministry

Christ Church, Brampton is seeking a director of family ministry who will provide leadership in Christian faith development programs for children, youth and families on Sunday morning, mid-week and at special events. Visit the parish’s website for more details. Apply to the Rev. Dr. Arthur Boers, interim priest-in-charge, at christchurchbrampton@bellnet.ca.

Cathedral seeks missioner

St. James Cathedral is seeking to appoint a full-time canon missioner to lead evangelism and discipleship, lay ministry and pastoral care. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to Serena Li, dean’s assistant, at sli@stjamescathedral.ca.

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.