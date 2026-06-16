Bulletin Board June 16

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays in July and August. Normal hours will resume in September.

Bulletin considers cemetery maintenance

Cemetery caretakers need to understand the minimum maintenance requirements for cemeteries under their stewardship. Active maintenance of all cemetery locations is key to making sure insurance coverage isn’t called into question. Read through Ecclesiastical’s bulletin “Keeping Cemeteries Safe” for practical advice on establishing a cemetery maintenance program; monument safety inspections and repairs; visitor and worker safety protocols; seasonal grounds maintenance; vandalism prevention; and security measures.

Reminder: include all information with insurance claims

Parishes reporting insurance claims to Ecclesiastical should make sure to include their policy number and the name of the Diocese (Anglican Diocese of Toronto), since Ecclesiastical is the insurer for other dioceses too. Giving these details will make sure your claim is processed more quickly.

Diocesan events

Youth gather for annual retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge youth retreat for youth in grades 6-12 on Sept. 18-20 at Medeba Retreat Centre. Get ready for a weekend filled with fun, connection, faith and time to recharge together. Sign up before Aug. 1 for the early bird price of $110, after which the price is $130. Optional bus transportation is $60. The registration deadline is Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Sign up online.

Church on Tap celebrates Pride

Church on Tap is a community of worshippers that meets monthly at Christ Church, Deer Park. This month, its members will gather to celebrate God’s love for Queer friends and family at its annual Pride Service on June 19 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Leigh Kern will preach and preside, the Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby will lead worship, and Deb Whalen-Blaize will lead the service music. The service will be followed by a family friendly drag show at 8:30 p.m., with food and drinks provided.

Diocese celebrates women’s ordination

The Diocese of Toronto is marking the milestone anniversary of women’s ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada by hosting two events. On Oct. 15 from 12-3 p.m., there will be a service of Holy Eucharist at St. James Cathedral for ordained women priests (active and retired), followed by a catered lunch in Snell Hall. Confirm your attendance at the lunch and any food allergies by emailing Aimen Akbar at [email protected]. On Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a joyful celebration service of Evensong at St. James Cathedral open to all, with a light reception to follow.

Conference reverts to original date

Due to a conflict, the diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference has reverted to its original date of Oct. 17. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Dean Detloff, the research and advocacy officer of Development & Peace – Caritas Canada and a sessional faculty member at the Institute for Christian Studies. He will address the theme of “The Church as a Force for Liberation.” Registration will open after Labour Day on the diocesan website.

Priest launches new book

Instructions for the End of the World is a collection of sermons by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, chair of the diocesan Social Justice & Advocacy Committee, incumbent of St. Stephen in-the-Fields and award-winning author of Encampment. Join Canon Helwig and Noah Lammana, St. Stephen’s outreach worker, in conversation at the book’s launch on June 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen in-the-Fields. You can read a review of Instructions for the End of the World on The Anglican’s website. The book is available from Coach House Books and in bookstores.

Workshop explores insurance

The Property Resources department is holding an online workshop on June 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Learn about diocesan insurance requirements, what minimum coverage means for your parish and how the process works. This session also provides an opportunity to meet members of the diocesan team and the team from HUB International, the new insurance broker. Sign up online.

External events

Women priests celebrated

The Diocese of Islands and Inlets (British Columbia) invites Anglicans to be part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the priesting of women in the Anglican Church of Canada on Nov. 24-25 at the Baumann Centre, next to St. John the Divine at 1611 Quadra St., Victoria. Registration is open, and the fee is $210. Participants are responsible for making their own travel and hotel arrangements, and there are discount hotel rates available. The College of Bishops will support the use of professional development or continuing education funds for any women priests from the Diocese of Toronto who wish to attend. Money for bursaries has also been made available through grants from the Anglican Church of Canada and the Anglican Foundation of Canada. See the event website for more details.

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls has released details about upcoming retreats and workshops this summer. Visit its website for more details.

Resources

Petition urges government to welcome refugees

World Refugee Day is June 20. The number of forcibly displaced people worldwide is higher than ever this year – yet rising anti-refugee and anti-immigrant sentiment, including in Canada, adds to the dangers they face. AURA (the Anglican United Refugee Alliance) invites Anglicans to participate in the Canadian Council for Refugees “We’re Better Together” campaign this week. Sign a petition to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging Canada to uphold and strengthen its global leadership in welcoming refugees, protecting fair hearings for asylum seekers and defending human rights and gender equality. Learn about the campaign and sign the petition on the We’re Better Together website.

Resources available for Indigenous History Month

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, and Sunday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated in the Anglican Church as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer. Visit the Truth & Reconciliation section of the diocesan website to find resources for observing Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Day of Prayer in your parish.

Financial assistance opens camp opportunities

Moorelands Camp, located on the shores of Kawagama Lake, offers kids an unforgettable week of fun. Kids facing socio-economic challenges get to make new friends and create lasting memories in a safe, caring environment. Moorelands is committed to making camp accessible, offering financial assistance based on net income and family size. To learn more and apply, visit the Moorelands Camp website.

Job postings

Parish seeks pastor of justice and compassion

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a full-time pastor for justice and compassion starting Sept. 8. The successful candidate will support the weekly Good Food Market, be staff support for other ongoing outreach ministries and continue to build relationships with existing neighbourhood organizations. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. The deadline is June 30.

Property resources coordinator wanted

The Diocese is seeking a property resources coordinator who will ensure effective coordination of priorities and provide assistance to parishes in real property matters. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details. To apply, forward your application to [email protected].

Parish seeks music director

Holy Wisdom is seeking a part-time director of music (approximately 15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its music ministry, encompassing both choral and contemporary worship. Holy Wisdom is an inclusive Christian community committed to worshipping God through diverse and spirit-filled expressions. Its worship space is equipped with an electric organ and electric piano, and it hopes to expand its music ministry to include a multi-piece band. See the full job post for more details.

Music director wanted

All Saints, Whitby is seeking a music director to provide leadership in the planning, delivery and evaluation of musical programming, including organ accompaniment, choral teaching and training. See the full job post for more information. Applications or expressions of interest can be sent to [email protected].

Parish seeking organ scholar

Trinity Church, Aurora seeks the services of an organ scholar to support its music program. The intent of this scholarship is to provide the candidate with performance experience in a liturgical setting, as part of their educational development. The successful candidate will collaboratively support the music program under the guidance of the director of music. The program is from September 2026 through June 2027. The closing date is July 20. Learn more about the organ scholar program and the organ. Apply to the rector’s warden via email at [email protected].

Parish seeking finance assistant

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator and treasurer to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the Church’s PowerChurch accounting system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Edward Carter, treasurer, at [email protected] and Jean Bryant, churchwarden, at [email protected].

Parish seeks director of music

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at [email protected]. Links to recordings and/or videos showcasing your music abilities are also welcome. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate is found.

Parish seeks interim director of operations

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an interim director of operations on a 15-month contract from Aug. 3, 2026, to Oct. 29, 2027, with the possibility of extension to the end of 2027. The successful candidate will have the unique opportunity to coalesce a complex series of operational, financial and strategic infrastructures of the parish. For more details and to apply, visit the parish’s website. The deadline is June 22 at 4 p.m.