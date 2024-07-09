Bulletin Board July 9

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays until Labour Day.

Parishes reminded of Risk & Governance deadlines

The summer meeting of the Risk & Governance committee is schedule for the end of July. The deadline to receive materials is July 18. The following meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, with a deadline of Aug. 29 for materials.

Review parish records this summer

Archives reminds parishes to take time to review records. The summer is a good time to destroy records that are considered past retention, such as financial records older than seven years. Get more details in the Parish Records Retention guidelines and on the Archives Information for Parishes page.

CIBC fees changing

Parishes that bank with CIBC under the diocesan program may have received a notice about an increase in service fees. The Diocese’s special arrangements will supersede any fee changes for services covered in the arrangement. After a high-level overview, the Finance department can confirm that certain items will change effective Aug. 1. See the attached memo for more details.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Outreach conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will take place virtually on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Communities of Resistance and Resilience.” The keynote speaker will be Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, and there will be workshops on creation care, overdose prevention in community, deconstructing myths around homelessness, ending poverty for people with disabilities, Creedal theology as resistance and more. Registration will open in early September at www.toronto.anglican.ca/outreachconference.

Celebration kicks off Season of Creation

St. James Cathedral will host a diocesan Eucharist celebrating the worldwide ecumenical Season of Creation on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. This event is intended to bring together parishes from across the Diocese, who are invited to bring prayers and symbols telling the story of their place in God’s creation. Accompanied by vibrant contemporary music and youth participation, this service will express the ecumenical theme for Season of Creation 2024: “To Hope and Act with Creation.” Resources to help parishes celebrate the Season of Creation are available on the Creation Care page.

Workshop considers bullying in churches

What happens when a house of faith is fractured by the behaviour of one of its own? How do we love even the hardest to love among us, and at the same time set appropriate behaviour boundaries? What does bullying in our midst tell us about the health of our congregation? Lay leaders and clergy are invited to “Transforming Bullying & Tough Congregational Dynamics,” a workshop with Dr. Betty Pries on Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas, Brooklin. Participants will develop skills to address tough interpersonal dynamics and bullying using real-life situations and interactive dialogue. Register online. The cost is $45, including lunch.

Bus trips explore Black history

Learn more about Black history in Ontario this summer by joining a day trip to Black heritage sites, organized by the Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor:

Aug. 3: the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery in Princeville, the site of the Negro Creek Settlement and the Emancipation Day Festival in Owen Sound. Registration and payment is due by July 15.

Sept. 14: the Sheffield Black History Museum in Clarksburg and the Heritage Community Church in Collingwood. Registration and payment is due by Aug. 9.

Each trip will depart Toronto at 8:30 a.m. and return to Toronto that evening around 6 p.m. The cost of each trip is $65. Contact the Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor for more details and to register.

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold a Zoom workshop on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. The dates are:

Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Both sessions will cover the same content: the difference between employees and independent contractors; T4 vs. T4A; CRA remittances; calculating payroll source deductions; processing payroll for supply clergy; clergy residence; EHT/WSIB remittances and annual returns; and taxable benefits. For more information, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Road trip explores Indigenous culture

Anglicans are invited to join members of All Saints, Whitby’s Truth and Reconciliation team on July 19 for a road trip to delve into Indigenous history and culture. A tour of the Christ Church, HM Chapel Royal on Tyendinaga First Nations territory at 10 a.m. will include a discussion with a local elder about Mohawk resurgence and the local Indigenous culture. Then the group will visit the Flint and Feather trading post and art gallery, followed by a picnic lunch. In the afternoon, participants can choose another outing or head home:

This is a self-drive trip, but carpooling will be arranged through All Saints. A $10 donation is welcome to help pay honorariums for tour guides. For more information or to e-transfer a donation, email allsaintswhitby@bellnet.ca.

External events

Black Anglicans of Canada hosts conference

Black Anglicans of Canada is hosting the Disrupt, Heal, Lead Conference, a three-day in-person event in Winnipeg from Aug. 14-17. A lineup of thought leaders and visionaries will share insights and help shape the understanding of crucial topics that affect Black Anglicans and others in full communion. A gala dinner on Aug. 16 will raise funds for Black Anglicans of Canada. Learn more and register online by Aug. 5.

Resources

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Learn more on the Anglican Foundation’s website.

Job postings

Cathedral seeks missioner

St. James Cathedral is seeking to appoint a full-time canon missioner to lead evangelism and discipleship, lay ministry and pastoral care. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to Serena Li, dean’s assistant, at sli@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish administrator needed

St. George Memorial, Oshawa is seeking a parish administrator to work closely with the priest and leadership teams in planning and carrying out the day-to-day operations and administrative tasks for the parish. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV, along with two professional references, to churchwardens@stgeorgesoshawa.org by July 26.

Burlington parish seeks music director

St. Matthew on-the-Plains in Burlington is seeking a part-time (16 hours a week) music director to work collaboratively with the rector in assisting the people of God to worship and pray. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email office@stmatthewburlington.ca with a CV, two references and salary expectations.

Christian education minister wanted

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville responsible for enhancing existing spiritual formation programs and developing new ones for all age groups in the church community. See the full job post for details. To apply, email Katharine Crowe at office@spoth.ca with a cover letter and resume by July 19.

Parish seeks lead for evangelism & welcome

Are you excited about introducing people to Jesus? Do you love welcoming people into Christian community? St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a full-time lead for evangelism and welcome with energy and vision to lead its Alpha courses and give oversight to all its ministries that welcome and integrate new people into its Christian community. Being an ordained priest would be an asset, but it is not essential. Learn more. If you would like to express interest in this position, email your resume and cover letter to Bishop Jenny Andison at jandison@stpaulsbloor.org.

Diocese seeking executive director

The Diocese is looking for an executive director, who will work closely with the College of Bishops, diocesan directors, and Synod Council to ensure that diocesan goals are achieved and there is an effective management of resources. See the full job post for more details. To express interest in this opportunity, email your cover letter and resume to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.