Bulletin Board June 11

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Group seeks stories of hybrid ministry

The Hybrid Ministry Working Group is looking for parishes to share the stories of how they’re cultivating community both in-person and online. This group’s mandate is to identify and recommend best practices to help parishes “build communities to serve as the hands and feet of Christ simultaneously online and offline” (Ryan M. Panzer, The Holy and the Hybrid). Are you using QR codes? Does your presider welcome virtual worshippers every week? Do you offer Christian education by Zoom? Big or small, high-tech or low-tech, the HMWG wants to hear about it! Fill out the online form to share the story of your hybrid ministry.

Cast the Net report released

Cast the Net’s final report provides an in-depth look at what Anglicans in the Diocese are thinking, feeling and hoping for as the Church emerges from the pandemic years. It’s accompanied by a discussion guide that will help Anglicans engage with the report, the new vision and the 20 Calls to the Diocese with questions designed to spark conversations and decisions. You can find these materials on the Cast the Net page. If your parish didn’t get a poster or discussion guide from Clergy Conference, you can contact Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca to receive a mailed copy.

Review your hiring & employment practices

Bill 149, the Working for Workers Four Act, contains several key changes regarding employment definitions, AI, vacation pay, job postings and WSIB. For more information, read the act or contact LegalConnex to ask questions.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Diocesan events

Workshop considers bullying in churches

What happens when a house of faith is fractured by the behaviour of one of its own? How do we love even the hardest to love among us, and at the same time set appropriate behaviour boundaries? What does bullying in our midst tell us about the health of our congregation? Lay leaders and clergy are invited to “Transforming Bullying & Tough Congregational Dynamics,” a workshop with Dr. Betty Pries on Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas, Brooklin. Participants will develop skills to address tough interpersonal dynamics and bullying using real-life situations and interactive dialogue. Register online. The cost is $45, including lunch.

Bus trips explore Black history

The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor is organizing two daytrips by coach to sites of Black historical significance in Ontario:

Aug. 3: the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery in Princeville, the site of the Negro Creek Settlement and the Emancipation Day Festival in Owen Sound

Sept. 14: the Sheffield Black History Museum in Clarksburg and the Heritage Community Church in Collingwood

Each trip will depart Toronto at 8:30 a.m. and return to Toronto that evening around 6 p.m. The cost of each trip is $65. Contact the Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor for more details and to register.

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold a Zoom workshop on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. The dates are:

Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Both sessions will cover the same content: the difference between employees and independent contractors; T4 vs. T4A; CRA remittances; calculating payroll source deductions; processing payroll for supply clergy; clergy residence; EHT/WSIB remittances and annual returns; and taxable benefits. Links to register will be available during the summer. For more information, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Community holds Pride celebration

What does community flourishing look like? How can faith energize our working and dreaming toward a more equitable future? What do pride and resilience look like on display in a worship service? Church on Tap (Christ Church, Deer Park) and Voices Canada are teaming up to host a Pride celebration and worship gathering on June 21, at 7 p.m. This will be a Eucharist service folded into a dynamic community discussion panel, drag performances and free snacks and beer afterwards.

Parish hosts talk on Indigenous identity

The Indigenous solidarity group at Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. invites Anglicans to hear Douglas Sanderson (Amo Banishii) speak on “Indigenous is the New Orientalism: Identity, Ambiguity, and the Creation of Pretendians” on June 15 at 1 p.m. either in-person or online. Learn more and register online.

External events

Lay readers gather

Lay readers are invited to a summer conference held annually in the Diocese of Ontario. Summer Fruit for Souls is a chance for lay readers to come together for fellowship and laughter, alongside teaching about their work for the Church and the gospel. It will take place July 23-26 in Kingston and online. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Canon Dr. Lizette Larson-Miller, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at Bexley Seabury Seminary, speaking on “presiding with style, grace and understanding: liturgical leadership and lay ecclesial ministry.” For more details, see the Diocese of Ontario’s website.

Resources

Resources available for Indigenous Day of Prayer

National Indigenous People’s Day is June 21, and many congregations in the Anglican Church of Canada observe the National Indigenous Day of Prayer on a Sunday close to that date. Resources for doing so can be found on the national church’s website.

Parish hosts gap-year program

Trinity Church, Streetsville has become the first North American hub for the “New Wine Discipleship Year,” a gap-year program for people aged 18-29. During this year-long residential program, participants will grow in their faith, make new friends and develop practical kingdom skills as they serve in a ministry area of their choosing. Trinity is accepting applications for September 2024. To learn more, visit the Trinity Streetsville website or contact Erikan Olaye at erikan@trinitystreetsville.org.

Anglican women’s network relaunches

The International Anglican Women’s Network (IAWN), one of the official networks of the Anglican Church of Canada, is relaunching in Canada to spread the good news of Anglican women’s ministry around the globe and within Canada. IAWN Canada plans to put out an e-newsletter three times a year for anyone who supports Anglican women’s ministry. To sign up, email iawn@national.anglican.ca with “e-news sign up” in the subject line.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Refugee Sunday is a project of the Sponsorship Agreement Holding-dioceses in the Anglican Church of Canada, in collaboration with the Primate’s Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF). Archbishop Linda Nicholls is inviting all dioceses to observe Refugee Sunday at some point in the month leading up to World Refugee Day on June 20. You can find resources on the PWRDF website.

Resources consider MPP meetings

Nearly 70 per cent of parishes in the Diocese passed this year’s social justice vestry motion, and 68.5 per cent supported calling on the provincial government to close rent control loopholes. One way to follow up on the vestry motion is by joining with others in your riding to visit your MPP. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has produced a webinar on meeting with your MPP, as well as tips and a list of parishes supporting the motion by provincial riding. You can find these resources at www.toronto.anglican.ca/vestry-motion

Job postings

Parish seeks lead for evangelism & welcome

Are you excited about introducing people to Jesus? Do you love welcoming people into Christian community? St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a full-time lead for evangelism and welcome with energy and vision to lead its Alpha courses and give oversight to all its ministries that welcome and integrate new people into its Christian community. Being an ordained priest would be an asset, but it is not essential. Learn more. If you would like to express interest in this position, email your resume and cover letter to Bishop Jenny Andison at jandison@stpaulsbloor.org.

Organization seeks executive director

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks a compassionate, collaborative and experienced leader to oversee its weekday drop-in for people experiencing homelessness and other challenges. This is a full-time permanent position. See the full job description for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume in one PDF with the title Application – Executive Director to ascccsearchcttee@gmail.com.

Diocese seeking executive director

The Diocese is looking for an executive director, who will work closely with the College of Bishops, diocesan directors, and Synod Council to ensure that diocesan goals are achieved and there is an effective management of resources. See the full job post for more details. To express interest in this opportunity, email your cover letter and resume to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.