Bulletin Board April 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email [email protected]. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Diocese engages new insurance broker

As of April 16, the Diocese has appointed HUB International as the new broker for its insurance program. The insurance program remains with Ecclesiastical, but Aon is no longer the broker for the program. No immediate action is required by any parish. For all general insurance inquiries, claims and risk management matters, contact HUB International using the information on the Insurance page of the diocesan website. If you have any questions or concerns about this change, contact Varun Balendra, the Diocese’s executive director, at [email protected].

SJAC gets new Facebook page

Owing to some unfortunate technical difficulties, the Facebook page for Social Justice and Advocacy has been re-launched. To follow advocacy news on Facebook, including events around the Diocese and the amazing work of parishes and FaithWorks ministry partners, like and follow the new page at www.facebook.com/SJACDioTO.

Contact archdeacon for summer supply details

Although in the past the Bishop’s Office has compiled a list of available clergy who can offer Sunday and emergency supply coverage in the summer months, staff will no longer be doing so. Instead, parishes looking for summer supply coverage and those clergy willing to offer it are asked to consult with their territorial archdeacon.

Diocese responds to provincial budget

Each year, the Social Justice & Advocacy consultant and committee work with the College of Bishops to make pre-budget submissions and respond to the provincial budget. Read the Diocese’s response to this year’s provincial budget at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac. More resources to help you raise these issues with your MPP will be coming soon.

Diocesan events

Open house celebrates communicator

After more than 35 years with the Diocese, including roles as editorial assistant, editor of The Anglican, communications manager and finally director of communications, Canon Stuart Mann is retiring at the end of May. All are welcome to celebrate at an open house on May 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Johnson Boardroom on the second floor of the Synod Office. Short remarks will take place at 3:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

Become a volunteer with Alongside Hope

Alongside Hope relies on a cross-Canada network of volunteers who engage with individuals and parishes by raising awareness of partners and programs, keeping parishes up to date, promoting educational activities and fundraising campaigns, and illustrating the connection between gifts and their impact on communities in Canada and around the world. Curious about how you can get involved? Join a webinar on April 23 at 1 p.m. to learn about how to join this dynamic network of volunteers. Sign up for the Zoom link.

Youth leaders gather for formation day

Youth leaders and those who support youth (priests, pastors, parents) are invited to Faith in Challenging Times on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity College, Toronto, featuring Archbishop Shane Parker, Professor Marion Taylor and the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies. This day of formation will examine how faith, scripture and prayer equip leaders to guide young people with courage, compassion and hope amid adversity. Sessions will be available in-person and streamed online. Visit the Trinity College website for a full schedule and to register.

Parishes host book launches

On April 22 at 7 p.m., St. Stephen in-the-Fields will host the launch of the book Decolonizing Church: Emerging Voices Speak, edited by Nestor Medina and the Rev. Becca Whitla. Drawing on varied theological voices, the book aims to open conversations about how churches can engage the task of redressing the colonial legacy and its harms and model the gratuitous, disruptive power of the good news. Both editors and several of the contributors will be present to lead a conversation about the themes of the book. Refreshments will be served, and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square will host “To B Minor,” a piano recital and book launch by William Aide, acclaimed Canadian pianist, with Jeffrey Donaldson, publisher, on May 3 at 1:30 p.m. The event will include selected poems and piano pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann and Debussy. The suggested donation is $20, with proceeds to support the parish’s refugee committee. Copies of To B Minor, Selected Poems will be available for purchase. Download the poster.

External events

Coalition holds prayer vigil

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition (ISARC), of which our Diocese is a member, is planning a spring prayer vigil outside Queen’s Park on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This gathering will bring together faith leaders from diverse traditions across the province to offer prayers and reflections for justice, compassion and dignity in Ontario. Participants will name each of their MPPs and hold them in prayer, calling for policies to support those most affected by poverty and exclusion. All are welcome to come for any length of time. Learn more and RSVP online.

Interfaith event considers funerals

MOSAIC Interfaith Committee Thornhill is sponsoring an interfaith event series called “How to Be a Perfect Stranger,” a four-part series that looks at the life cycles from birth to death. The final session, on funerals, will take place on May 3 at the Jaffari Community Centre, 9000 Bathurst St., Thornhill. Get more information and sign up online by May 1.

Webinar explores basic income

This summer, Toronto Metropolitan University will host the 25th Basic Income Earth Network (BIEN) Congress on the theme “Basic Income and the Polycrisis: The Key to Unlocking the Puzzle.” In preparation for this event, the Tamarack Institute is holding a free webinar on basic income on April 23 at 1 p.m., co-sponsored by the Hamilton Roundtable on Poverty Reduction and the Anglican Diocese of Niagara. Hear from experts in basic income and former Ontario basic income pilot participants. Register online. (To learn more about the BIEN Congress on Aug. 19-22, visit the congress’s website.)

River run planned

The First Nations community of Grassy Narrows in northwestern Ontario has been seeking justice for the physical, social and economic impacts of the 10 tons of mercury discharged into the Wabigoon River from an upstream pulp and paper mill between 1962 and 1970. Members of Grassy Narrows and supporters will be marching to Queen’s Park on Sept. 23 in the biannual River Run. If you or your congregation would like to help support this year’s run, there will be a Zoom call for faith community supporters on April 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sign up for the Zoom meeting.

Resources

Pews available

Ascension, Don Mills has pews available for any congregation that may need them. There are three pews. One is a complete pew, ready to use with both ends connected, measuring 71” long (see photos). Two pews are 83” long, one of which has both ends (for immediate use) and one of which has only one end and would need to join onto another pew or be mounted to a wall. For more details, contact Bob Horne at [email protected].

Speak out for refugee health care

Starting May 1, government and privately sponsored refugees and refugee claimants will need to make co-payments to fill prescriptions or access certain healthcare services formerly covered under the Interim Federal Health Program. These cuts put an additional burden on people who are already on very low incomes and are fleeing war, persecution and trauma. Healthcare providers warn that these cuts will result in missed prescriptions and less access to preventative care, raising the likelihood of serious medical complications that will cost taxpayers more and could result in long-term negative health impacts for refugees and their families. You can use a letter at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac as a template to send a message to your own MP.

Job postings

Parish seeks community garden team leaders

St. George on Yonge is seeking up to five volunteer community gardening team leaders to help guide volunteers in preparing, planting and maintaining the expanding community garden during the 2026 growing season. The role involves supervising volunteer gardening sessions, supporting environmentally sustainable practices and helping create a welcoming space that fosters community connection while addressing local food uncertainty. The expected start date is mid-April (weather dependent), with typical volunteer sessions on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the full posting for more details. To apply, send a resume and brief cover letter to [email protected].

Diocese seeking youth ministry coordinators

Are you passionate about youth getting to know God? Do you have demonstrated leadership, organizational and creative thinking skills? Are you feeling called to share your gifts and talents to support youth ministry in the Anglican Church? The Diocese has a current vacancy for two youth ministry coordinators (part-time, 8 hours per week) to work in either the North or South archdeaconry. See the full job post for more details.

Diocese seeks communications coordinator

The Diocese is seeking a communications coordinator who will provide support for the successful planning, development and implementation of a wide range of communication initiatives. The successful candidate will have strong writing and editing skills, be passionate about sharing the good news of a Christian organization in a meaningful way and have experience with the production of print media. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details.

Bookkeeper wanted

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator, treasurer and accountant to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and the semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the Payworks payroll system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Margot Linken, parish administrator, at [email protected] and Ian Digby, churchwarden/trustee, at [email protected].

Staff changes

Bishop Kevin Robertson will be on Sabbath leave and vacation from June 12 to Oct. 12. During his leave he will be visiting our companion partner, the Diocese of Brasilia, to deepen our connections. Contact Sue Willoughby to connect with his office during his leave. Archdeacon Steven Mackison and Archdeacon Cheryl Palmer, along with Sue, will attend to details as needed and refer episcopal matters to the appropriate bishop. (Note that Archdeacon Steven Mackison will also be on Sabbath leave from July 1 to Oct. 31.)