Bulletin Board Nov. 23

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Synod Eucharist to be live streamed

The opening Eucharist for the upcoming session of Synod will be live streamed from St. James Cathedral on the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Worship alongside fellow Anglicans, hear the Bishop’s Charge to Synod and enjoy musical contributions from across the Diocese. After the Eucharist, there will be a FaithWorks 25th anniversary celebration.

There are a limited number of seats available for those who would like to worship in person at the cathedral. People present in the cathedral will be able to hear, but not necessarily see, the portions of the service, including the Bishop’s Charge, that have been pre-recorded for the live stream. If you’d like to attend, you can register online.

Save the date: Youth Leaders Theology Training Day

On Jan. 29, youth leaders are invited to spend a day learning from gifted speakers to become more confident in their theological knowledge and their ability to help youth explore theology. Participants will consider Anglican liturgy theologically and explore the practice of using the Daily Office. Attendance can be in-person or online. Register online.

SSJD hosts online retreats

On Dec. 4, Bishop Peter Fenty will lead “Gifts That are Life-Giving,” an online Advent quiet day. Take time to reflect on gifts from God that are freely and graciously offered to us. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Dec. 2 on the SSJD website.

On Jan. 22, the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies will lead “Deepest Winter Work: Caring for Grief.” Through conversation, listening and meditation, participants will begin the work of readying a real place for grief. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Jan. 20 on the SSJD website.

External events

Ordained women invited to celebration

Ordained women in the Anglican Church of Canada are invited to attend a celebration of the 45th anniversary of women’s ordination. It will take place on Zoom on Nov. 30 at noon, with Archbishop Linda Nicholls preaching. Register online.

Resources

New prayer cycles available

The December listings for the diocesan cycle of prayer have been posted, with the full 2022 cycle coming soon. The outreach and advocacy prayer cycle has also been updated for the new church year, sharing the good news of how our parishes are reaching out to show God’s love in their communities and beyond and upholding them in prayer. You can find both prayer cycles on the Prayer Resources page.

SSJE offers video sermons to congregations

The brothers of the Society of St. John the Evangelist have produced a new preaching resource for congregations offering online worship. This resource is aimed at small congregations who may not have a cleric every Sunday, but anyone can sign up. From Christ the King to Christmas Day, six sermons will be available, each about 12 minutes long, based on the Sunday lectionary. The videos can be played as a sermon during online worship services. To learn more and sign up, visit the Virtual Preaching Monks website.

Conference plenary and workshop videos posted

Videos from the annual Outreach & Advocacy Conference held Oct. 30 have been posted to the diocesan YouTube channel. You can watch the plenary address by the Rev. Gerlyn Henry and workshops on a variety of social justice topics.

Memorial service available on YouTube

The memorial service for Bishop Michael Bedford-Jones held at St. James Cathedral on Nov. 20 is available on the diocesan YouTube channel.

New parish guide to outreach & advocacy available

This updated resource is meant to introduce parishes to the different kinds of outreach and advocacy ministries in our Diocese and to give some practical tips on how to get started with a new ministry. You can find it on the Advocacy Resources page.

Free choir robes available

Thirty-four choir robes in various sizes, plus a music director’s gown, are available free to any parish that needs them. They are Dorothy Shutter made-to-order robes in dark teal blue, all laundered and in very good condition. Pick-up in the Beach/east Toronto area. For more details, contact Joy at jolibays@netrover.com.

Job postings

Coordinator of music ministry wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking a coordinator of music ministry who will help to develop and shape a music vision for the church, build on its existing choir and musical talents, and expand the music ministry with different genres. Inclusion of children, youth and young adults in music ministry is an important goal. The successful candidate will be a flexible and creative individual with experience in choir and music leadership. For full details, see the job post. The deadline is Jan. 1.

Parish seeking administrator

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking an adept part-time administrator with great communication and organizational skills who loves the Church. The successful candidate will love working with people, have top-notch computer skills, appreciate the unique rhythm of the life of the Church, have a pastoral heart and want to work with an energetic and prayerful leadership team who are excited about building and growing God’s church in this dynamic neighbourhood. Competitive salary and benefits. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a resume to both the Rev. Leigh Evan Silcox at priest-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca and the wardens at wardens@incarnationtoronto.ca.

Cemetery seeks administrative assistant

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium in Toronto has an immediate opening for an administrative assistant. This is a permanent full-time salaried position. See the full job post for details. To apply, send a resume to Terry Ward at tward@stjamescathedral.ca by Nov. 26.

Music director wanted

St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough is recruiting a passionate and talented musician to be its director of music. The successful candidate will be experienced and comfortable leading choral and instrumental music in the Anglican tradition. The position will be 20 hours per week starting in January, with a stipend commensurate with education and experience, paid vacation and the option to enroll in a benefits and pension plan. See the full job post to learn more. Send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Canon Brad Smith at rector@stjohnspeterborough.ca by Nov. 30.

Parish seeking organist and choir director

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time organist and choir director to lead Sunday worship, music ministry and the parish choir of 6-8 people. The start date will be as soon as practical after Dec. 19. The commitment is four hours per week, with slightly more at Christmas and Easter and less during the summer. Availability to play at weddings and funerals would be an asset. Ideally the successful candidate will have experience playing the organ, but the parish will consider a proficient pianist willing to learn the organ. Familiarity with Anglican services is an asset. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. Leave an enquiry on the church phone at 416-743-1993. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search Committee.

Staff changes

Livia Assuncao has resigned her position as Administrative and Synod Assistant as of Dec. 10 to take a position with another organization. We wish her well.