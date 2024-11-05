Bulletin Board Nov. 5

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to align hiring and employment practices with legislation

Bill 190, the Fifth Working for Works Act, which came into effect on Oct. 28, contains several key changes to the Employment Standards Act, the Ontario Health and Safety Act and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act regarding sick leave, job postings and interviews, and health and safety. For more details, see a notice from the Human Resources department.

Watch out for spam emails

Churches and clergy in the Diocese have recently been targeted with spam emails claiming to be from an acquaintance (often a bishop or priest) asking for a favour or immediate assistance. Treat all such emails with suspicion, and don’t reply or click on any links. Check the “from” email address to see if it matches the purported sender. If they’re using a service like Yahoo or Hotmail, the message is likely spam.

COLA set for 2025

The annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 has been approved at 3.1%. This is automatically applied to the minimum stipend grid and is in addition to the step increase for those on the minimum stipend grid. The minimum remuneration on a unit basis for 2025 is $122.77 per unit. For more details, see a notice from the Human Resources department. By Nov. 15 each year, the Diocese publishes the annual clergy remuneration information memo, which contains information for clergy, churchwardens and treasurers about clergy remuneration for the coming year. Once the 2025 memo is ready for this year, a notice will appear in Bulletin Board.

Parishes reminded of deadlines for license and lease documents

For agreements starting January 2025, the deadline to receive completed documents is Nov. 21. For agreements starting in February, the deadline for completed documents is Dec. 16. Send the documents for licenses and leases to Daiane Monteiro, and send grant applications to Mac Moreau.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2025 are available on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling.

Last call to update prayer cycle

The Outreach Prayer Cycle begins anew on the first Sunday of Advent. Check the current version for your parish entry (listed alphabetically) and send any updates about your outreach activities to Elin Goulden before Nov. 15.

Deadline approaching for Order nominations

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: York Mills, York Central, Mississauga, Parkdale-West Toronto, Peterborough and Holland. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 18.

Diocesan events

Bishops lead Advent series

As part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal, the Diocese’s bishops will lead “Advent For Everyone,” four evenings of prayer and reflection. Sessions will take place on Tuesdays starting Nov. 26 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Read the news story for more details and register on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page. You can download a poster for your bulletin board and use some cut-and-paste text for your Sunday bulletin to promote the sessions.

If your parish is planning to gather people in-person for a watch party, you can register for each session once as a church. Your group will participate as its own break-out room. You can also use a Canva template to create your own poster for the watch party.

Parish leaders invited to workshops

In this second edition of the Supporting Parish Leaders workshop, hear from key diocesan staff and senior Volunteer Corps leaders as they share work underway and offer new supports to help you be successful in your role as a parish leader. New topics will include trends in parish attendance and giving, hybrid ministry, and the missional importance of sustainability. For more details, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod. The sessions are:

Nov. 6 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register online.

Cathedral hosts Snell Lecture

St. James Cathedral will host its next Snell Lecture on Dec. 8. Dr. Brian Walsh will connect Leonard Cohen’s songs and poetry with scripture, grounding his artistry in biblical imagination. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral with a Eucharistic liturgy and homily focusing on the second Sunday of Advent, exploring the link between John the Baptist and Leonard Cohen. After the Eucharist and a reception, Mr. Walsh will give the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. and celebrate the launch of his new book. Visit the cathedral’s website for more details.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting its Women’s Breakfast on Nov. 9, featuring Dr. Marion Taylor speaking on the theme “Translating the Letter of Scripture into Life.” This event is being offered in-person, online and live streamed to parishes or small groups. Register online.

Gathering considers peacemaking

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. and partner organizations are presenting “Voices of Peace 2024,” an afternoon of presentations, music, art and prayer centred on peace and nonviolence on Nov. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Redeemer and online. Adrian Jacobs, an Indigenous elder, educator and pastor, will be the featured speaker. Those who attend in-person will also be able to explore the interactive art installation “Peace Talks” by Canadian artist Karen Tamminga-Paton and join with other participants in small group discussion and times of prayer. Sign up online.

External events

ISARC holds annual forum

Join members of faith communities from across Ontario for the annual Religious Leaders’ Forum hosted by the Interfaith Social Assistance Reform on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a hybrid event, in-person at Queen’s Park and online via live stream. The theme is “A Broken Ontario: Responding, Acting and Pushing Back,” addressing the critical issues of homelessness, housing insecurity and inadequate social support. Register for in-person or online access.

Church holds compassionate justice speaker series

On Nov. 10 from 12:30-2 p.m., Eglinton-St. George’s United Church (35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto) hosts Dr. Vincent Lam speaking on “Drug Addiction: A Front Row Seat.” A former emergency physician, Dr. Lam is the director of the Coderix Medical Clinic, an addictions clinic in downtown Toronto. This free event is open to all.

Resources

Anti-hate prevention grants available

The application portal for the Ontario Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant re-opened on Oct. 31 and will remain open until Dec. 2. This grant aims to combat hate in Ontario and build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities. Parishes may be eligible for a grant of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000. Parishes that applied previously can apply again for 2024-2025. For more information, visit the grant web page.

Season shares workshop materials

If you couldn’t attend one of the fall Season of Spiritual Renewal workshops but want to tap into the information presented, resources for each of the workshops are available on the workshops page.

Catch up on payroll workshop

If you missed the recent payroll workshop hosted by the Finance department, you can watch a video of the workshop and consult a list of helpful links.

Staff also wish to clarify that parishes with WSIB should submit based on the total remuneration of paid priests and staff. (Don’t include diocesan-paid clergy.) T4 slips should be issued to all employees and clergy paid by units, while guest speakers are issued a T4A. Employee-paid pension amounts are reported in box 20 of the T4 slip. Total employee and employer pension contributions are reported in box 52. Employee-paid medical benefits are reported in box 85, as the employee can claim this as a deduction on their tax return. Taxable life insurance and other taxable benefits are reported in box 40. If you have any questions, contact Keri Stilling.

Anglican offers fundraising opportunity

Job postings

Bookkeeper needed

Church of the Ascension, Don Mills is seeking a part-time bookkeeper who will process payroll and donations, maintain records, prepare monthly income statements and account reconciliations, and work in coordination with the churchwardens, rector, external auditor, administrative assistant and envelope secretary. For more details, see the job post. Apply to the Rev. Nicholas Morkel at nhmorkel@sympatico.ca.

Cathedral seeks missioner

St. James Cathedral is seeking to appoint a full-time Canon Missioner, serving as a senior partner in the cathedral’s ministry leadership team to lead evangelism and discipleship, lay ministry and pastoral care. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to Serena Li, dean’s assistant, at sli@stjamescathedral.ca.

Music director wanted

St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale is searching for a new music director. Responsibilities include playing the keyboard at the weekly 10 a.m. Sunday service, as well as at special services; directing the choir and encouraging new members; and holding a weekly choir practice. There is currently a monthly contemporary music service with guitar and piano. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy and hymns is beneficial. Resumes will be accepted by email to st.francis.of.assisi.news@gmail.com.

Children’s minister sought

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a children’s minister who will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading the children’s ministry program, which includes children from birth to Grade 5. This position is for 20 to 35 hours per week with a yearly salary. Learn more in the full job post. Apply to HR@stpaulsbloor.org with “Children’s Minister” in the subject line.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. Find a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. To apply, submit a resume to the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org. The position is open until filled.

Director of Christian nurture and formation sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an individual with a rich understanding of Christian faith and demonstrated excellence at nurturing, forming and teaching a variety of ages. The successful candidate will oversee an inclusive and welcoming children and family ministry and collaborate with clergy on ongoing Christian formation for adults. See the full job description. To apply, email hr@gracechurchonthehill.ca. To have an informal conversation about the position, email the Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis at micah@gracechurchonthehill.ca.

Parish seeks part-time youth leader

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a youth leader to lead, inspire and encourage its young people in their faith journey. The successful candidate will plan, develop, and implement a creative Church School curriculum for youth on Sundays, and support their spiritual guidance. See the full job post for details. To apply, forward a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Nov. 15.

Administrative assistant wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking a full-time administrative assistant who can move easily between performing daily routine tasks in the church office to supporting leadership in the administrative aspects of their roles while ensuring a welcoming environment for parishioners, volunteers, guests and staff. See the full job post for more details. Apply to AdvisoryBoard@theredeemer.ca.

Staff changes

Pamela Boisvert will be moving into a new role as Property Resources Consultant starting Nov. 25. Pam has been with the Dicoese since 2001. As she transitions into her new role, we will consider how to best manage the responsibilities of the Secretary of Synod moving forward.