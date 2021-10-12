Bulletin Board Oct. 12

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Get your police record check

The Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy states that all active clergy, chaplains, deacons, honorary assistants, parish employees, churchwardens and volunteers in high-risk ministry are required to have their police record checks renewed every three years through XpressChek. Be in touch with the screening coordinator in your parish to make sure your application for a police record check is submitted. It’s your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a check and when you’re due for a renewal. The forms and instructions can be found on the Police Record Checks page.

Musical contributions sought for Synod

This year’s gathering of Synod will begin with a Eucharist live streamed from St. James Cathedral. The organizers are looking for parishes to pre-record musical contributions for the service, ideally reflecting the theme “Love Your Neighbour.” All submissions must be recorded in compliance with diocesan COVID-19 guidelines and comply with copyright permissions. If your parish would be interested in submitting a musical piece, email the Rev. Andrew MacDonald, honorary clerical secretary of Synod, at amac@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by Oct. 15 to get more details. Depending on the number of submissions, there may not be time to include all offerings, but they may be used in other musical moments and breaks during Synod.

T1213 packages mailed for 2022

The 2022 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy who receive a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving the CRA approval. If you receive a housing allowance and haven’t received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca immediately.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.” If you feel that your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, they should be removed from your benefits.

Diocesan events

Conference explores spiritual growth of children

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is a gathering of parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. It will take place online on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30, with a discount for students, seniors and groups of five or more. Learn more and sign up on the conference web page.

Bishop’s Company Cabaret free this Friday

The free Bishop’s Company Cabaret is coming up this Friday at 8 p.m., and there’s still time to register. The evening will feature a new lineup of artists, with Judy Maddren hosting a conversation with Bishop Riscylla Shaw and Bishop Kevin Robertson. A voluntary donation will be requested during the evening to support emergency care for clergy in need and bursaries for religious education. Follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook for updates and to meet some of the artists. Last year, more than 450 households participated in the cabaret, representing the full breadth of the Diocese and beyond.

Register now for Outreach and Advocacy Conference

The annual Outreach and Advocacy Conference will take place by Zoom on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with the theme “Re-membering and Re-making Community.” The opening plenary will include a welcome and prayer from Bishop Andrew Asbil and a keynote address from the Rev. Gerlyn Henry. A full line-up of workshops in two sessions (mid-morning and early afternoon) will explore a range of social justice topics and how parishes and individual Anglicans can make a difference. Each session has a unique registration link. Clergy, laypeople, youth, seasoned volunteers or those just starting to explore outreach and social justice are all welcome. Learn more and register on the conference web page.

SSJD hosts online retreats

On Nov. 5-7, the Rev. Frances Drolet-Smith, vocations coordinator for the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, leads “Entertaining Angels Unawares.” The cost is $110. Learn more and register by Nov. 2 on the SSJD website.

On Nov. 26-28, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding a silent virtually directed in-home retreat, an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The cost is $110. Learn more and register by Nov. 19 on the SSJD website.

On Dec. 4, Bishop Peter Fenty will lead “Gifts That are Life-Giving,” an online Advent quiet day. Take time to reflect on gifts from God that are freely and graciously offered to us. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Dec. 2 on the SSJD website.

Series considers Indigenous films

The next sessions of the series “A Reconciliation Walk” are:

Crazywater: Five Indigenous people tell their stories of substance abuse and how a commitment to their traditional culture has helped them to long-term sobriety. The evening will feature a discussion of the film with Inuvialuit filmmaker Dennis Allen and the Rev. Samantha Caravan, Oct. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. Register online.

We Can’t Make the Same Mistake Twice: A documentary following a court case against the federal government to expose generations of injustices endured by First Nations children living on reserves and their families. The discussion with filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin will take place on Nov. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. Register online.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

As part of our commitment to be a diverse and inclusive Church, the Diocese is holding anti-bias and anti-racism training, led by Co:Culture Collective. The curriculum has been developed from community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities in the Diocese were heard. Clergy have been invited to engage in this training between September and November. If you haven’t yet registered, you can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Parish workshops will be rolled out in 2022. If you have any questions about ABAR training, get in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Family outreach worker wanted

Church of the Resurrection, Toronto is seeking a practicing Christian who has experience as a family or youth worker to establish neighbourhood outreach work and work with families in the church and the neighbourhood. The successful candidate will be instrumental in developing and implementing a family outreach strategy. The starting annual salary is $33,000 plus benefits, with an expectation of 28 hours per week. Read the full job description to learn more. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to wardens@therez.ca by Oct. 25.

Parish seeks bookkeeper

St. Clement, Eglinton is looking for a bookkeeper with organizational and communication skills who is comfortable working independently and as part of a team. The position is 16 hours per week, with additional hours at busy times of the year. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to hr@stclements-church.org by Oct. 18.

Area seeking youth ministry coordinator

The York-Scarborough episcopal area is looking for a vibrant Christian adult who is committed to nurturing and expanding youth ministry in the area, helping to foster the growth of young people as disciples of Jesus. This is a part-time, paid, one-year renewable contract position. To learn more, read the full job posting. Email your application to swilloughby@toronto.anglican.ca by 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Music director wanted

St. Paul, Lindsay is seeking a music director who is well versed in a variety of musical genres to lead and nurture the congregation and volunteer choir through a music ministry. The position is 10 hours per week on a two-year contract, subject to renewal. For more details, see the full job posting. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to wardens@st-pauls-lindsay.ca by Nov. 5.

Parish seeks pastor for children’s ministry

St. John, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, is seeking a part-time pastor for Sunday school children and to support their families in faith formation at home. Related experience is required. Theological or pastoral training preferred. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Music director wanted

St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough is recruiting a passionate and talented musician to be its director of music. The successful candidate will be experienced and comfortable leading choral and instrumental music in the Anglican tradition. The position will be 20 hours per week starting in January 2022, with a stipend commensurate with education and experience, paid vacation and the option to enroll in a benefits and pension plan. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Canon Brad Smith at rector@stjohnspeterborough.ca by Nov. 30.

Staff Changes

Afshin Mahboob will be leaving the Diocese as of Oct. 31 after seven years with the Finance department. We wish him well.