Clergy in Motion, April 12
Appointments
- The Ven. Alan Perry has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Augustine of Canterbury as of April 10, 2022.
- The Rev. Trent Pettit (Dallas) has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Matthew, First Ave beginning April 15, 2022.
- The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby beginning May 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Dr. Mary-Catherine Garden (Ottawa) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge at St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stony Lake for August 2022, 2023 & 2024.
The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:
- Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18
- Louise Dightam – Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach, with particular appointment to the South Georgian Bay Regional Ministry – August 7
- Max Dionisio – St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough, with particular appointment to the Rice Lake Regional Ministry – August 1, 2022
- Jessica Dowling – St. Margaret, New Toronto – May 1
- Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1
- Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1
- Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1
- Benjamin Tshin – St. Paul, Bloor Street – June 1
- Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. John, East Orangeville
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
Ordinations –
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:
- Louise Dightam
- Max Dionisio
- Jessica Dowling
- Yohan Dumpala
- Alexandra McIntosh
- Jillian Ruch
- Ben Tshin
- Michelle Yeung
- The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry –
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.