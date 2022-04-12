Clergy in Motion, April 12

Appointments

The Ven. Alan Perry has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Augustine of Canterbury as of April 10, 2022.

The Rev. Trent Pettit (Dallas) has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Matthew, First Ave beginning April 15, 2022.

The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby beginning May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Dr. Mary-Catherine Garden (Ottawa) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge at St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stony Lake for August 2022, 2023 & 2024.

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18

Louise Dightam – Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach, with particular appointment to the South Georgian Bay Regional Ministry – August 7

Max Dionisio – St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough, with particular appointment to the Rice Lake Regional Ministry – August 1, 2022

Jessica Dowling – St. Margaret, New Toronto – May 1

Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1

Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1

Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Benjamin Tshin – St. Paul, Bloor Street – June 1

Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. John, East Orangeville

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:

Louise Dightam

Max Dionisio

Jessica Dowling

Yohan Dumpala

Alexandra McIntosh

Jillian Ruch

Ben Tshin

Michelle Yeung

The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –