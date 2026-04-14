Clergy in Motion, April 14

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Michael Burgess has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle beginning May 11, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Port Hope

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

St. Stephen, Downsview

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm: Jonathan Kang Christine Lambert Grace Rockett

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry