Clergy in Motion, March 31

Appointments

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Incumbent of Craighurst and Midhurst as of March 22, 2026.

The Rev. William (Bill) Welch has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Innisfil as of March 22, 2026.

The Rev. Dr. Arthur Boers has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Resurrection beginning May 1, 2026.

Jonathan Kang has been appointed Assistant Curate of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning June 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Port Hope

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm: Jonathan Kang Christine Lambert Grace Rockett

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Retirements