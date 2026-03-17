Clergy in Motion, March 17

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Port Hope

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

Ordinations

The Rev. Rajini Lyman will be ordained a priest at St. George Memorial, Oshawa on March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm: Jonathan Kang Christine Lambert Grace Rockett

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry