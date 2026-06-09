Clergy in Motion, June 9

Appointments

The Rev. Leonard Abbah has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Downsview as of May 27, 2026.

The Rev. Silvanus Daraj Singh has been appointed Associate Priest of St. John the Baptist, Norway beginning August 2, 2026.

The Rev. Karen Koiter has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, First Avenue beginning September 8, 2026.

The Rev. Jacob Cunliffe has been appointed Incumbent of St. Andrew, Scarborough beginning October 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

Mark Stenabaugh will be ordained a deacon at St. Mary Magdalene on June 11, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Bill Crawford will be ordained a deacon at Trinity, Streetsville on July 8, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Kevin Robertson will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from June 12 to October 12 and Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 20 until August 23. Bishop Riscylla Shaw has been appointed Commissary from July 20 – 31 and Dean Stephen Hance from August 1 – 23 while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.