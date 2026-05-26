Clergy in Motion, May 26

Appointments

The Rev. Max Dionisio has been appointed Incumbent of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) beginning June 1, 2026.

The Rev. Stephanie McWatt (Ottawa) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Andrew, Alliston beginning July 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Resurrection

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Ordinations

William Kingston will be ordained a deacon at St. Bride, Clarkson on June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Mark Stenabaugh will be ordained a deacon at St. Mary Magdalene on June 11, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Incumbent of Grace Church in Scarborough – October 4, 2026 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh – Incumbent of St. George on Yonge – October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Retirements