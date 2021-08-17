Clergy in Motion, August 17

Appointments

The Rev. Randy Murray has been appointed Community Minister of St. George Memorial, Oshawa as of August 1, 2021.

Ms. Constance Kendall, ODT has been appointed York-Credit Valley Area Children’s & Youth Ministry Coordinator as of August 2, 2021.

The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Cuthbert, Leaside beginning September 1, 2021.

The Rev. Canon James Woolley has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter (Erindale) beginning September 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Trent Durham Office)

Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation until August 22. During this time, the following Commissary has been appointed:

August 1 – August 22 – Bishop Peter Fenty