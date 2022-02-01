Clergy in Motion, February 1

Appointments

The Rev. Richard Newland has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby as of January 25, 2022.

Sarah Mair has been appointed Area Youth Coordinator for York-Scarborough beginning February 1, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene beginning April 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations – Postponed

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Celebrations of New Ministry – will be announced when dates are set

Retirements