Clergy in Motion, March 1

Appointments

  • The Rev. Canon Michael Burgess has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning March 1, 2022.
  • The Rev. Canon Kit Greaves has been appointed Interim Regional Dean of Oshawa beginning March 1, 2022.
  • The Rev. Canon Anthony Jemmott has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Ascension, Port Perry beginning March 1, 2022 while the Incumbent is on leave.
  • The Rev. Andrew Johnson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. John, Willowdale beginning May 1, 2022.
  • The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Aidan, Toronto beginning June 1, 2022.

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

  • Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18
  • Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1
  • Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1
  • Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

  • Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Bolton
  • Holy Trinity, Thornhill
  • St. George, Haliburton
  • St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
  • St. Cyprian

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

  • The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:
    • Max Dionisio
    • Jessica Dowling
    • Yohan Dumpala
    • Alexandra McIntosh
    • Jillian Ruch
    • Louise Dightam Simos
    • Ben Tshin
    • Michelle Yeung
  • Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –

  • The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Philip, Etobicoke – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.
  • The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements

  • The Rev. Canon Lucy Reid has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Aidan, Toronto will be May 29, 2022.