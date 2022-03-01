Clergy in Motion, March 1

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Michael Burgess has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning March 1, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Kit Greaves has been appointed Interim Regional Dean of Oshawa beginning March 1, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Anthony Jemmott has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Ascension, Port Perry beginning March 1, 2022 while the Incumbent is on leave.

The Rev. Andrew Johnson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. John, Willowdale beginning May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Aidan, Toronto beginning June 1, 2022.

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18

Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1

Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1

Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:

Max Dionisio Jessica Dowling Yohan Dumpala Alexandra McIntosh Jillian Ruch Louise Dightam Simos Ben Tshin Michelle Yeung



Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Philip, Etobicoke – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements