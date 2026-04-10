Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

Putting on an apron isn’t an unusual thing for me and Mary to do, but donning an apron with a company of more than 30 others isn’t an everyday occurrence. The occasion was a fundraiser for Flemingdon Park Ministry (FPM). For more than 50 years, FPM has been serving the community of Flemingdon Park in Toronto with programs and ministries that bring people of diverse cultures and languages together – to learn, to pray, to support, to share a meal and to befriend.

Last evening, we learned how to make Mantu, Afghan dumplings, both vegetarian and chicken based. We filled, folded and pinched perfectly shaped dumplings. Okay, so my first attempt looked nothing like dumplings, more like a crumpled mess, to which our teacher said, “Not bad, and not great.”

We rolled Yalanji, stuffed grape leaves, a recipe from Syria. We enjoyed both offerings along with Sabzi Dal, a Sri Lankan lentil curry, fresh salad and bread, followed by Firni, Afghan custard. During the feast we learned more about the ministry of FPM.

The ministry now occupies new and expanded space in the lower level of 10 Gateway Blvd., which gives the ministry more room to engage the wider community. On Mondays, an English conversation class offers newcomer women the opportunity to practice English and make connections. On Tuesdays, a wellness class engages seniors in exercise. On Wednesdays, the food distribution program provides fresh produce and pantry staples to 100 seniors each week. On Thursdays, art classes engage creative hearts and minds. On Fridays, Bible study, prayer, conversation and worship engage the community in deepening faith. These are but a sample of the many programs on offer.

Now that spring has finally sprung, the Common Table Farm is coming to life. The farm is a partnership with Church of Our Saviour, Don Mills. Begun in 2018, this project uses a portion of the property at the church to grow more than 30 different crops, including culturally relevant foods. And each harvest is distributed to seniors and newcomer families that are experiencing food insecurities. More than 3,000 pounds of produce was dispersed in 2025.

The most moving moment for me in the evening was a personal testimony from a young man. He and his family have been affiliated with the ministry for many years. With emotion and deep gratitude, he closed his comments with, This is like a second home to me. And home is the feeling you come away with after an evening like last night.

Your donations to FaithWorks help to support the ministry of FPM. Like other missions and ministries, Flemingdon Park is looking for new ways to partner with volunteers and parishes to support this vital outreach ministry. If you or your congregation are interested in learning more, please be in touch with Ms. Maria Reolin, the Executive Director.

You too can try your hand at making dumplings – and more.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto