Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

This coming Sunday, March 15, is not only the “Ides of March,” it’s also the deadline to submit the annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s parochial returns. These documents, submitted to the Synod Office from every parish, share important statistical information that helps us paint a picture of our Diocese in the current moment. While we learn a lot about our congregations by tracking attendance, worship, outreach, finances and policy compliance, when I flip through the returns, I often find myself drawn particularly to the names – names of faithful Anglicans who have agreed to serve in leadership in our Church.

It is a joy when I see the names of longstanding and faithful friends, and an even greater joy to see new names – friends I have yet to meet – as they take up a mantle of responsibility in their parishes, whether as churchwardens, treasurers, ministry leaders or Synod members.

I saw many of those Synod member friends at our diocesan Synod last Nov. 7-8. As we move out of vestry season and start the long march towards our next Synod in November 2027, let me remind the members of Synod in every parish, new and old, that the work we have begun around the 20 Calls from Cast the Net is just beginning.

Our Synod last November was an opportunity to raise the profile of the Calls and for parishes to identify two or three Calls to focus on. We found at Synod that while some parishes were already conscious of, and some very engaged with, the 20 Calls, about 30% of the Diocese was talking about Cast the Net for the very first time. And while some of the Synod breakout sessions had some good energy and real buzz (especially in the youth room!), others identified a need for more direction and support from the centre. That’s what a net is for!

The Netminders group is re-constituting itself for this next two years as “Netweavers” – as we move from a period of identifying Calls to a season of living into them. The Netweavers will tie the knots of the diocesan Net more tightly and connect us even more effectively so we can support each other in the Calls.

We acknowledge with gratitude the wonderful Season of Spiritual Renewal, led by the Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen, which has grounded our Diocese on a firm foundation upon which all the other Calls can be built. A report from Judy on the learnings from the Season of Spiritual Renewal, together with the Rev. Canon Pamela Rayment’s synthesis report from the Synod breakout rooms, will be shared with Synod Council soon, and the new Netweavers group will start its work shortly. If you’re interested in being a Netweaver and championing the 20 Calls of Cast the Net in our Diocese, please be in touch.

To all Synod Members, past and present, you are the Netminder for your parish. You can champion the 20 Calls that we as a Diocese have adopted, and the two or three (or even one!) that your parish has decided to work on in the months ahead. As you participate in the councils of your congregation – advisory board or other – be the prophetic voice that reminds your church family to live into the Call they have identified as their mission. If your parish has not yet done this work of identifying a Call, there are resources to help.

Stay tuned for updates on the continuing work of the Netweavers, the next season that will follow Spiritual Renewal, and more information as we continue to Cast the Net, confident in God’s provision, the Holy Spirit’s inspiration and Christ’s love for this Church.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto