Bishop shares Holy Week messages

We’ll be sharing a series of videos from Bishop Andrew Asbil through Holy Week. You’ll be able to find the videos and transcripts below.

Palm Sunday

Our week begins with a surprise. Crowds gather. Hopes rise. People wave palm branches. They’re waiting for a king, and they think they know what to expect: noise, force, triumph.

But Jesus’ arrival is different. Not on a warhorse, but on a donkey. Not surrounded by soldiers, but by fishermen, tax collectors, and friends who can’t help but follow. All of them moving steadily toward the week that lies ahead.

Nothing about this entrance fits the script for power. But love doesn’t always enter our lives in the way we expect. It doesn’t push. It doesn’t threaten. It doesn’t need to prove itself.

Palm Sunday reminds us that God meets us not with force, but with a love we long for. A love that disarms our expectations and calls us to see the world differently.

This is just the start. This day is the gateway into the holiest week of our year. This week is a pilgrimage meant to be walked step by step: the teaching, the table, the garden, the cross, the quiet of the tomb and, at last, the rising. I hope you’ll join the journey each day, letting the story shape you as it unfolds.

May we have eyes to notice the unexpected ways love still arrives – in small acts of kindness, in courage that comes from somewhere deep within us, in hope that shows up even when we thought it had run out. This is the love that meets us today.

Maundy Thursday

We come to the centre of Holy Week. It’s a night filled with tension – the city on edge, the disciples uneasy, the future uncertain. And into all of that anxiety, Jesus kneels.

On the eve of betrayal, in the shadow of violence and fear, he bends low and washes the feet of his friends. Confused and anxious, they don’t fully understand what’s happening. Still, he kneels.

This night reminds us that love isn’t abstract. Love has a shape. It looks like kneeling. Serving. It looks like taking someone else’s tired feet into your hands and treating them as precious and beautiful.

We live in an unsettled world, where conflict can rise quickly, where fear can become the loudest voice. We are told to put up walls, to look out for our own interests. And yet Jesus calls us to a different way – a love that doesn’t mirror the anxiety around us but summons us steadfastly to bend, and to serve.

Tonight, Jesus gives us the commandment at the heart of our faith: “Love one another as I have loved you.” Not as an idea, but as a practice and a posture. This commandment is not optional; it’s at the very core of our life as Christians.

We carry the images with us – the water, the basin, the towel. And we are called to kneel, too. To choose humility. To serve even when the world feels unsteady. This is the love that shapes who we are and how we are meant to live.