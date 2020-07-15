Delivering worship services during COVID-19

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures being taken in response have meant that churches have had to adjust how they deliver worship services. We have gathered resources to support your parish’s technical, liturgical and health and safety needs during this time. If you have a resource to add that other parishes could benefit from, please email amckee@toronto.anglican.ca

Prayer & community resources

Technology resources

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email exchanges. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources for kids & families

Health resources

Outreach and other resources

Worship live streams & videos from across the Diocese

To add yours, email amckee@toronto.anglican.ca and include a direct link to your online worship resources.

Clergy in the Diocese are working to compile a more detailed list of worship offerings. To add yours, fill out the Google form. See all the details in the compiled Google Sheet.