Delivering worship services during COVID-19

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures being taken in response have meant that churches have had to adjust how they deliver worship services. We have gathered resources to support your parish's technical, liturgical and health and safety needs during this time.
Prayer & community resources
- Liturgical Texts Online
- Worship & prayer resources from the Anglican Church of Canada
- Digital resources from the Anglican Church of Canada
- Coronavirus liturgy & prayer resources from the Church of England
- 10 guidelines for pastoral care during the coronavirus outbreak
- Socially, – yet never spiritually – distanced
Technology resources
- Canadian Anglican Communicators Hub: A community of Canadian Anglican parish volunteers and church staff sharing “best practices” to inform and engage their congregations through digital media communications.
- Vestry and Special Vestry Meeting Guidelines
- Check out the Communications department’s resources about social media
- Online meeting tools: the basics of Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts & WebEx
- Resources for virtual church: including but beyond worship services
- A beginner’s guide to going live with your service for free
- Streaming to Facebook Live
- Ultimate guide to free video conferencing & collaboration
- Using Zoom for meetings
- What is Zoom and how does it work?
- How to prevent ‘Zoombombing’
- Tech tips for working remotely
- Using Zoom for Sunday School
- Video tips from Lifelong Learning at Virginia Theological Seminary
- Faith on Facebook resource hub
- Sample survey: Take your members’ pulse about online worship and reopening
- Webinar recording: Churches’ ministry online, from the World Council of Churches
- How to Build Livestreaming Capacity in Your Church, from the Rev. Tay Moss
Tech mentorship available to parishes
The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email exchanges. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.
Resources for kids & families
- The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is sharing videos with suggestions for youth leaders and parents about how to talk with teens and model a sense of calm and faithful trust in God
- The Green Door, a new web series from St. Michael and All Angels, will introduce you to Barley the dog and Nosebag the dragon, who are on a journey of making sense of the world and the coronavirus situation day by day. With episodes uploaded five days a week, The Green Door helps children and adults alike adjust to the times we’re in. This series takes into full account Jesus’ command: Love your neighbour as yourself. It is carefully made for ALL people, regardless of faith or non-faith. Find all episodes on Michael and All Angels’ website.
- Daily video messages from St. Philip on-the-Hill for children and youth to deepen their faith and learn coping skills through the corona virus situation. Videos will also include ideas for family activities while in self-isolation.
- Online Junior Church program from St. Olave, Swansea on its website
- Zooming into Church School activities, compiled by Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. (topic is prayer)
- Psalm 23 for children and youth, from St. Mary Magdalene, Toronto
- Anglican Family Hub from the Diocese of Niagara
- Resources and ideas from Messy Church UK
- Children’s Chat for March 25 from St. Martin, Bay Ridges on YouTube
- Ideas & resources for families at home compiled by Messy Church Canada
- Virtual youth group from St. Paul, Lindsay
- Sunday School lesson from St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto
- Kids’ video messages from St. John, York Mills
Health resources
- Government of Ontario mental health supports
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
- Ministry of Health COVID-19 fact sheet
- Safely Attending Faith-Based Services During COVID-19
- Fact Sheet Novel Coronavirus
- COVID-19 Social Distancing
- COVID-19: Protect Yourself – Wash Your Hands
- Handwashing Poster
- Hand Sanitizing Poster
- Cover Your Cough
- COVID-19: Protect Yourself – Cover Your Cough
- Health & Safety During COVID-19: Protect Yourself and Others
Outreach and other resources
- Federal government support for individuals & businesses
- Ontario government support for individuals & businesses
- Webinar: Online giving during uncertain times
- Electronic giving during COVID-19
- Recommendations for PPE for Diocese of Toronto Outreach Programs During a Pandemic
- COVID-19 Screening Tool for Frontline Staff and Visitors in Homelessness Service Settings
- COVID-19 Screening Tool for Homelessness Service Settings
- Safe Use of PPE During the COVID-19 Pandemic (video tutorial)
- Outreach programs continue serving during COVID-19 pandemic
Worship live streams & videos from across the Diocese
Worship live streams & videos from across the Diocese
- James Cathedral, Sundays at 11 a.m. from the Diocese of Toronto Facebook page and the diocesan website, with video posted afterward on YouTube
- All Saints, Collingwood, provides a weekly service of Morning Prayer, with music and a sermon, on its website
- All Saints, Kingsway, live stream on Sundays at 10 a.m. on its website and YouTube channel
- Christ Church, Brampton, Sunday at 10 a.m. on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel
- Christ Church, Bolton, Monday-Friday Morning Prayer at 9 a.m., Sunday service at 10 a.m. on Christ Church’s Facebook page
- Christ Church, Deer Park, offers a livestream service at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday which will also be housed on their website after streaming.
- Christ Church, Oshawa, Sunday services posted on its Facebook page, and past sermons and Morning Prayers posted on its website.
- Christ Church, Scarborough, Sunday services posted on its website
- Christ Church St. James, weekly recorded worship videos on its website
- Christ Church, Stouffville, recorded sermons on its website
- Church of the Incarnation, Toronto, Sunday services posted on its website and YouTube channel.
- Church of the Resurrection, Sunday Morning Prayer, 10:30 a.m. on YouTube.
- Church of the Messiah, Sunday worship live stream at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube
- Grace Church, Markham, video reflections and services on Facebook and its website
- Holy Trinity, Clearview, weekly sermons on its website
- Holy Trinity, Guildwood, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill, Sunday Ante-Communion & reflection at 10 a.m., Monday-Thursdsay viDEoVOTIONS at 8 a.m., noon day prayers on Zoom
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square, Sunday live stream at 10:30 on Zoom
- Parish of Craighurst and Midhurst, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from the Paul’s Facebook page
- Parish of Craighurst and Midhurst, the Litany, Monday-Friday at noon from John’s Facebook page
- Parish of Haliburton, Sunday Morning Prayer at 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page
- Parish of Ida and Omemee, Sunday live stream at 4 p.m. on its website
- Parish of Fenelon Falls, Sunday services and mid-week Compline on its Facebook page
- The Parish of Lloydtown (St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg and Christ Church, Kettleby) has a Zoom service of Morning Prayer every Sunday morning at 10:30 am. For further information email bishopgeorge@sympatico.ca.
- Parish of North Essa, weekly sermons and Morning Prayer, online Bible study, daily prayers, inspirational passages and videos on its Facebook page
- Parishes of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene, Sunday service at 10:00 a.m. through Zoom
- Redeemer, Bloor St., worship posted on its website
- Aidan, Toronto, worship posted on its website
- Anne, Toronto worship on its YouTube channel and through Zoom
- Augustine of Canterbury, pre-recorded online worship available on its website
- Bartholomew, Regent Park, weekly sermon and mass recordings on YouTube
- Bede, Toronto, pre-recorded service and sermon each Sunday on YouTube and weekly Facetime Bible study on Wednesdays, with details on its website
- Bride, Clarkson, weekly audio service on its website
- Christopher, Sunday Morning Prayer in English and Cantonese at 11 a.m. on its website
- Clement’s, Toronto, Sunday Morning Service at 10 a.m., on its website and Facebook page.
- Cyprian, Sunday worship on its website
- Dunstan of Canterbury, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on St. Dunstan’s YouTube channel
- St George, Newcastle, weekly reflection on the readings on its Facebook page and YouTube channel
- Chapel of St. George, Gore’s Landing, weekly morning prayer on YouTube
- George on-the-Hill, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on its website and Facebook page
- George on Yonge, prerecorded services on its website and Facebook page
- George, Pickering Village, daily prayer at 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., Sundays at 10 a.m., live on its Facebook page and posted on its website
- Hilary’s, Mississauga, Sunday service posted on YouTube.
- Hugh and St. Edmund, recorded Sunday services and worship resources on its website
- James, Caledon East, Sunday Ante-Communion at 10 a.m., daily Evensong at 4:30 p.m. on St. James’ Facebook page
- James Cathedral, week day Morning Prayer on YouTube
- James, Orillia, Sunday morning service, night prayers, and inspirational hymns posted on its website.
- James, Sharon, weekday prayers on YouTube
- John the Baptist, Dixie, recorded worship and homily every Sunday on YouTube
- John the Baptist, Norway, dial-in and recorded worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with links, order of service and dial-in instructions on its website
- John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (Light on the Hill), Jubilee@Home contemporary family worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. through its website
- John the Divine and St. Ninian, recorded worship services on Google Drive
- John the Evangelist, Port Hope, recorded Sunday services on its website
- John the Evangelist, Peterborough, Sunday service livestreamed at 10:00 a.m. on its Facebook page, and coffee hour on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. on Zoom.
- John, Bowmanville, Sunday services and special services on its website
- John, West Toronto, Sunday Morning Prayer at 9:30 a.m. from St. John’s Facebook page
- John, Willowdale, Sunday services in English at 10 a.m. and Chinese at 11:15 a.m. through its website
- Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea, Sunday morning service posted on YouTube and Tuesday evening prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.
- Jude, Bramalea North, audio online worship posted on its website and Facebook page
- Jude, Wexford, Morning Prayer on its Facebook page
- Margaret, Barrie, Sunday and Wednesday Morning Prayer on its website
- Martin, Bay Ridges, prayers, children’s chats and other worship on YouTube
- Mary, Richmond Hill, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on St. Mary’s website
- Mary Magdalene, Toronto, masses, prayers and reflections on YouTube
- Matthew, Islington, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and noon renewal prayer services Monday-Saturday on its website
- Matthew, Oshawa and Oshawa Deanery, Sunday recordings on YouTube
- Michael the Archangel, online services and weekly Bible study videos on its website
- Monica, weekly address on YouTube
- Nicholas, Birch Cliff, weekly reading, reflection and prayers on Facebook or on its website
- Olave, Swansea, Ante-Communion and educational programming on YouTube
- Paul the Apostle, Rexdale, Morning and Evening Prayer plus Sunday homilies on YouTube, spiritual resources on its website
- Paul, Bloor Street, Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on its website
- Paul, L’Amoreaux, Sunday liturgy at 10:30 a.m., posted online
- Paul, Lindsay, Sunday worship posted on its website and Facebook page
- Paul, Newmarket, video messages and prayers on YouTube
- Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering, Sunday liturgy at 10 a.m. on its website
- Paul, Uxbridge, liturgy of prayers, scripture and Sunday homily, as well as other spiritual resources, on St. Paul’s website
- Peter’s, Erindale, hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:00 a.m. (BCP), 9:15 a.m. (BAS with music), and 11:00 a.m. (BCP with music) on its website, Monday morning worship at 9:00 a.m. on its Facebook page, and Wednesday Evening Compline at 8:00 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID: 854 3865 8391 | Password: 205029 | Join via telephone: (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588).
- Peter and St. Simon-the-Apostle, pre-recorded services on its website
- Peter, Scarborough pre-recorded worship on YouTube
- Philip on-the-Hill, daily morning prayer and a Mandarin message on its website
- Philip, Etobicoke, Sunday Morning Prayer at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom, Centering Prayer on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom, Wednesday informal Morning Prayer and Bible study at 10 a.m. starting April 22 on Zoom
- Savior, Orono, Sunday Morning Prayer at 9:30 a.m. on its website and Facebook page
- Saviour, Toronto, weekly podcast on Podomatic
- Stephen in-the-Fields, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Stephen’s Facebook page
- Theodore of Canterbury, Toronto, Sunday service posted on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South), sermons and daily content on Facebook and YouTube
- Thomas, Brooklin, online worship posted on YouTube and Friday Evensong on Zoom
- Thomas’s Church, Toronto, livestreams services of Sung Eucharist every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on Zoom. Details on how to participate can be found on its website.
- Timothy, North Toronto, reduced Sunday liturgy at 10 a.m., Morning Prayer and a thought for the day at 9:30 a.m. on week days, all on Zoom
- Trinity Church, Bradford, Sunday service at 10 a.m. on Facebook
- Trinity East (Little Trinity), Sundays at 10:45 a.m. on its website
- Trinity Anglican Church, Barrie, Wednesday service at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday service at 10:00 a.m. on its website.
Clergy in the Diocese are working to compile a more detailed list of worship offerings. To add yours, fill out the Google form. See all the details in the compiled Google Sheet.