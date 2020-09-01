Bulletin Board September 1

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Amber Stage guidelines and video released

After careful deliberation, consultation and prayer, the Diocese of Toronto has determined that on Sunday, Sept. 13, our parishes and worshipping communities may re-open for public worship by entering into the Amber Stage of the Ecclesiastical Province’s Guidelines “Loving Our Neighbour” through implementing these finalized guidelines. Before any parish can re-open for public worship, this checklist must be thoroughly reviewed, initialed by the person in the parish responsible for each item or task (cleric, churchwarden and/or designated volunteer), signed and then submitted to both the Regional Dean and the Area Bishop. A video has also been produced to help everyone prepare for the changes that they will experience in returning to church.

2021 reduction in withholding taxes at source packages mailed

The 2021 T1213 Package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 27. Clergy living in a rectory do not need to apply for this. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 15, 2021, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit.

We recommend that if you would like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 20, 2020, as the CRA has advised that processing time will be between 16 and 20 weeks. We also recommend that if you have not received your approval by the middle of December that you contact the CRA to follow up. Additionally, if you do not wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you do not need to submit this paperwork to the CRA. If you did not receive a package and you receive a paid housing allowance, contact Keri Stilling at 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239 or kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

2021 reduction in withholding taxes at source packages letter addendums

In Charge Clergy will receive an addendum letter for their 2021 T1213 Package. Letters will be mailed out this week. If you have any questions, contact Keri Stilling at 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239 or kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Manulife group benefits & life insurance

Please take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance.

For medical insurance premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read medical insurance premium single.

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read medical insurance premium married.

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read medical insurance premium family.

For life insurance premiums:

If the coverage is only for you, it should read life insurance.

If you and one or more dependants are covered it should read life insurance married.

If you feel that what is recorded for you is not correct, please contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or at (416) 363-6021 ext. 239 so that we can arrange for you to complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. If you get married, separated, divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, please also be in contact as there may be additional paperwork for the pension office to be completed. If you have a child over the age of 21 not attending university or a child over 26 and you believe they are still on your benefits, please also be in contact, as they should be removed and you will need to complete paperwork to do this.

Archives provides guidelines for records management

It’s a good time to start looking at your records and weeding out things that are no longer required, based on record retention policies. The Archives has records retention guidelines that may assist in determining what to keep and for how long. If you have any questions regarding records retention at your parish, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Registration open for Rural Ministry Consultation with Bishop Asbil

On Sept. 26, join Bishop Andrew Asbil for a conversation about rural ministry in our Diocese. All clergy and lay people are welcome. There will be some music, a morning with the bishop and an opportunity to share our questions and dreams about rural ministry. Register now to ensure your online spot. You are invited to gather in safe social circles – in homes or at your parish – for this Zoom meeting. Join your friends and church family and make a pot of coffee. For more information, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-278-5495.

Black Anglicans of Canada and Toronto Urban Native Ministry present series

Black Anglicans of Canada and Toronto Urban Native Ministry have partnered to present a series of conversations on anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism in Canada. The conversations will take place through Zoom, and registration is required to attend.

Sept. 9: Decolonizing the Church: Shifting Power Dynamics in our Churches

Speakers: the Rev. Evan Noodin Smith, Toronto Urban Native Ministry and Archbishop Mark MacDonald, National Indigenous Archbisho Sept. 16: Co-Creating Safety: Perspectives of Black-First Nations Women

Speakers: Monica Shevoic Forrester, Executive Director of Trans Pride Toronto and Aleshia Johnson, Advocate and Student, Osgoode Law School Sept. 23: Building Alliances: Solidarity across Black and Indigenous Communities

Speakers: Aleshia Johnson, Advocate and Student, Osgoode Law School; the Rev. Leigh Kern and Sandra Campbell, Toronto Urban Native Ministry; Lance Wilson, Co-Chair of Black Anglicans of Canada and the Rev. Jacqueline Daley, St Margaret, New Toronto, Co-Chair of the Black Anglicans of Canada.

Registration open for Bishop’s Company Cabaret

Join us on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. for the first Bishop’s Company Cabaret. In place of this year’s dinner, we will be presenting a free evening of online entertainment brought to you by artists from across the Diocese. The event will be hosted by the Ven. Stephen Vail with a message of hope from our guest speaker, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada. Registration will be available on the Bishop’s Company website and Facebook pages in September. Requests for donations will be made throughout the evening. This event is open to everyone! Please feel free to share it with your family, friends and fellow parishioners.

Annual Outreach Conference goes virtual

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., join clergy and lay leaders from across the Diocese for the Annual Outreach Conference, with a keynote address from Bishop Peter Fenty. Workshop topics include justice for migrant workers, dismantling racism, restorative justice, housing initiatives, basic income, Indigenous perspectives on the role of seniors in a community and more. The conference is free of charge and will take place over Zoom. Participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration. Registration will open in early September through the Diocese’s website.

Area Events

York-Credit Valley to host several events this fall

This fall will feature some exciting events in the York-Credit Valley episcopal area, including book clubs, clergy retreats and a bishop’s teaching series. Find out more about upcoming events in York-Credit Valley.

York-Credit Valley deacons host series on Indigenous justice and reconciliation

York-Credit Valley deacons the Rev. Evelyn Butler, the Rev. Elizabeth Cummings, the Rev. Alison Kemper and the Rev. Claudette Taylor present “Dinner & A Movie: A Reconciliation Walk,” a series of events on Indigenous justice and reconciliation beginning in September. Events will take place via Zoom on Thursday nights (Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 19 and 26) beginning at 6:30 p.m. All events are free.

The first session, planned for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., features the screening and discussion of the film “Niigaanibatowaad: FrontRunners.” The film tells the true story of 10 Indigenous teens, nine of them from residential schools, who were chosen as torchbearers for the 1967 Pan-Am Games in Winnipeg. After carrying the torch 800 km over an ancient message route, the torch was taken from the boys outside the stadium where the opening ceremonies took place and brought in by a non-Indigenous runner, while the boys were escorted away. Thirty-two years later, the province of Manitoba issued an official apology. Niigaanibatowaard is a story of survival, reconciliation, and hope for future generations. Please register to receive the Zoom link for the event.

Register for the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run

From Sept. 16-26, you can participate in the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run. It’s easy to join in: you can choose your own time, run your own route, or run over several days. This year’s virtual run is in memory of the founder, the Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth, with proceeds going to the Toronto Urban Native Ministry. The event’s fundraising goal is $10,000, which will be matched by FaithWorks. Learn more about the country run.

Resources

Trained volunteers help churches open safely

The Diocese has formed a group of trained volunteers to help churches open and operate safely. The Reopening Protocol Volunteers are available to advise parishes on how best to respond, in their own contexts, to the Diocese’s guidelines for reopening. The volunteers have backgrounds in health care, occupational health, workplace safety and safety inspection. They can provide advice through email, over the phone or through an in-person visit in special circumstances.

Elizabeth McCaffrey, the Diocese’s Volunteer Resources Coordinator, says the volunteers have experience working with people and organizations in health-related situations. “These are people who are comfortable dealing in landscapes like COVID-19 because they’ve worked in them before. They’re trained and they know what the risks are. They know how to avoid infections.” She says the volunteers, who are all Anglican, are sensitive to each parish’s context. “We know that each parish is different. The volunteers will help map out what needs to be done in each context and to help explain the Diocese’s guidelines.” To speak to a Reopening Protocol Volunteer, contact Ms. McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Reach More Grants fund innovative post-COVID initiatives

Reach Grants up to $5,000 to fund celebrations or to develop programs that build on what parishes have been learning during the lockdown are now available through a streamlined and accelerated process. The Reach Grant Panel will hear pitches twice a month and get back to you regarding the status of your proposal by the next day. Funds for successful proposals will be released in the next week. Congregations may apply for one Reach Grant in any calendar year. For help navigating the Reach Grant process, download this checklist. Reach Grants may be submitted to reach@toronto.anglican.ca at any time. Email Elizabeth McCaffrey for more information.

Season of Creation resources available from national church

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with the Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Rev. Susan Johnson, National Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, have come together to create a series of weekly devotions for the Season of Creation in North America. Each reflection touches on the lectionary readings for the Sunday, and each leader has suggested hymns that speak to our spiritual connection with God’s creation and our divine calling to care for that creation. Download the resources.

Anglican communicators launch support hub for parishes

Anglican church communicators have launched the Canadian Anglican Communicators Hub, a community of Canadian Anglican parish volunteers and church staff sharing “best practices” to inform and engage their congregations through digital media communications. Learn more and request to join the network.

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

York-Credit Valley Area grant fall deadline approaching

The fall deadline to apply for York-Credit Valley area grants is Nov. 1. Visit the York-Credit Valley Grants page to learn more and download an application form.

Job Postings

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubashene seeks music director

The Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene is looking to hire an organist/music director for two congregations: Parish of Penetanguishene and Parish of Christ Church Waubaushene. The successful applicant must be flexible for Sunday Services at both churches and special services such as funerals/weddings and possible weekday services as the needs arise. Please submit your resume to: anglicanparish@bellnet.ca

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St., seeks junior caretaker

The Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St., is seeking a junior caretaker to join its facilities team who will be responsible for the internal and external cleanliness of the building and property. See the job posting for more information about the position and how to apply.

St. Clement’s, Toronto, seeks youth minister

St. Clement’s Church in Toronto is looking for a youth minister to foster a passion for Christ among its youth by providing creative, relevant and age-appropriate programming, teaching and pastoral care dedicated to faith formation in the context of a Family Ministries team. Learn more about the position and how to apply.