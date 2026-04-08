Bulletin Board April 8

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Jamaican campaign nears final days

The Bishop’s Appeal for Jamaican Relief and Reconstruction is nearing the finish line, but there’s still time to give your support. The campaign has raised $35,000 so far, with each dollar matched by FaithWorks. Every gift helps to rebuild key infrastructure and restore hope to communities. Give online at FaithWorks.ca until April 17 and help reach the $50,000 mark.

Diocesan events

ACW holds annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 25 on Zoom. This year’s theme will be “Ministering with Compassion” with special presentations by S.H.I.F.T. (Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today) and the Rev. Denise Byard. Sign up online to receive an email with instructions on joining the meeting.

Show displays art by drop-in guests

The Rev. Angie Hocking and the Rev. Canon Kristen Pitts are organizing an art show at St. James Cathedral on April 19 from 2-4 p.m. featuring works by guests of drop-in programs at local parishes. Meet the artists, buy art (cash is preferred) and enjoy a casual reception, while supporting the work of drop-in art programming for people experiencing homelessness across the city. All funds raised go directly to the artists. The art will be on display at the cathedral for a few weeks after the opening show.

Youth leaders gather for formation day

Youth leaders and those who support youth (priests, pastors, parents) are invited to Faith in Challenging Times on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity College, Toronto, featuring Archbishop Shane Parker, Professor Marion Taylor and the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies. This day of formation will examine how faith, scripture and prayer equip leaders to guide young people with courage, compassion and hope amid adversity. Sessions will be available in-person and streamed online. Visit the Trinity College website for a full schedule and to register.

Parish hosts climate action events

St. Martin, Bay Ridges is hosting a climate action event, “Fostering Hope Through Knowledge and Action” with guest speakers Gail Lawlor, president of Energy Matters, and Peter Cohen from Climate Justice Durham, on April 13 at 7 p.m. On April 20, St. Martin’s will host a screening of the documentary film The Biggest Little Farm. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome at either or both of these free events.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 26. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by April 15.

Parish hosts book launch

On April 22 at 7 p.m., St. Stephen in-the-Fields will host the launch of the book Decolonizing Church: Emerging Voices Speak, edited by Nestor Medina and the Rev. Becca Whitla. Drawing on varied theological voices, the book aims to open conversations about how churches can engage the task of redressing the colonial legacy and its harms and model the gratuitous disruptive power of the good news. Both editors and several of the contributors will be present to lead a conversation about the themes of the book. Refreshments will be served and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Session considers online worship

The next Shop Talk session will be “Gather Online, Learn and Be Fed Together,” a live Zoom service on April 13 from 6:45-8:30 p.m. How does Communion change – and how does it stay the same – when celebrated entirely online? Redeemer, Bloor St. is one of the few parishes conducting a solely Zoom-enabled Communion service, bringing worshippers together for 45-50 minutes of shared liturgy, hymns, prayer and a homily, followed by fellowship. A team from Redeemer will guide an experiential learning session, in which participants will join in the Zoom worship service and reflect on questions, insights and possibilities that arise. After the service, there will be a discussion and Q&A about the worship approach, online ministry and the technology involved. Sign up online.

Choir camp holds music day

Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to a Choir Camp Music Day at St. Olave, Swansea on May 2. The day will feature choral singing workshops with clinician Nicholas Nicolaidas, outdoor fellowship activities and a catered lunch, ending with a service of thanksgiving featuring choral music from the workshops. There is no cost, but registration is required by April 12. Download the brochure for more details.

Resources

Support supervised consumption sites

The provincial government recently announced that it will cut funding to all remaining provincially funded supervised consumption sites by June 2026. After nine sites in the province were closed under Bill 223 last year, this will effectively close the remaining seven provincially funded sites in Ontario, including two in Toronto and one in Peterborough. Only two privately funded sites, both in Toronto, would remain. Yet drug overdoses continue, and due to increasing contamination with veterinary tranquilizers, they’re placing an increasing burden on paramedics and emergency rooms, contributing to greater expense and delays in emergency services for all Ontarians. Read the letter Bishop Andrew Asbil has sent to the premier and health ministers and find a template letter you can send to provincial officials on the Social Justice and Advocacy page.

Job postings

Parish seeks community garden team leaders

St. George on Yonge is seeking up to five volunteer community gardening team leaders to help guide volunteers in preparing, planting and maintaining the expanding community garden during the 2026 growing season. The role involves supervising volunteer gardening sessions, supporting environmentally sustainable practices and helping create a welcoming space that fosters community connection while addressing local food uncertainty. The expected start date is mid-April (weather dependent), with typical volunteer sessions on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the full posting for more details. To apply, send a resume and brief cover letter to cw-stgeorgeonyonge@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocese seeking youth ministry coordinators

Are you passionate about youth getting to know God? Do you have demonstrated leadership, organizational and creative thinking skills? Are you feeling called to share your gifts and talents to support youth ministry in the Anglican Church? The Diocese has a current vacancy for two youth ministry coordinators (part-time, 8 hours per week) to work in either the North or South archdeaconry. See the full job post for more details.

Diocese seeks communications coordinator

The Diocese is seeking a communications coordinator who will provide support for the successful planning, development and implementation of a wide range of communication initiatives. The successful candidate will have strong writing and editing skills, be passionate about sharing the good news of a Christian organization in a meaningful way and have experience with the production of print media. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details.

Bookkeeper wanted

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator, treasurer and accountant to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and the semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the Payworks payroll system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Margot Linken, parish administrator, at mlinken@holytrinity.to and Ian Digby, churchwarden/trustee, at idigby@holytrinity.to.

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Matthew, Oshawa is seeking a part-time office administrator to support the ministry and daily operations of the church. The role provides administrative, financial and organizational support to help ensure the smooth functioning of parish life. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with cover letter to Cheryl Gargal at office@stmatthewsoshawa.ca by April 20.