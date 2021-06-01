Bulletin Board June 1

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan Refugee Network created, plans first meeting on June 10

As part of the Diocese’s commitment to supporting parishes through the sponsorship process, AURA and diocesan representatives are launching a new initiative – the Diocesan Refugee Network. The objective of the network is to provide a forum to share information and increase communication among the many refugee committees within the Diocese. For the inaugural online meeting on Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m., we will be moderating a discussion on issues/questions submitted in advance by attendees. To put yourself on the mailing list for this and subsequent meetings of the network, or to submit a question/issue for discussion, please contact Elin Goulden, the Diocese’s Social Justice and Advocacy consultant, egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Reach Grants put on pause over summer

The Reach Grants panel will not meet in July and August. Applications will continue to be accepted and processed in the order in which they are received for when the panel reconvenes in September. Please be reminded that Reach Grants are not meant to reimburse items previously purchased. An important part of the pitch process is the panel’s evaluation of what churches plan to do or buy or which programs they hope to implement. For more information about Reach Grants, contact the Diocese’s Volunteer Resources Coordinator, Elizabeth McCaffrey, emccaffery@toronto.anglican.ca.

Archives closed for summer

The diocesan Archives will be closed to visitors and research inquiries starting July 2 and will reopen on Sept. 1 so staff can undertake inventory work and other much-needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies and requests from Diocesan Centre staff, will still be processed during the closure, but all others will have to wait until the Archives re-opens. The staff regrets any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, contact Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 219.

TUMN releases prayer for grieving community

Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in British Columbia last week, TUMN (Toronto Urban Native Ministry) has released a prayer to serve as its statement and commitment of further action. TUMN released the prayer for its grieving community to use, and parishes and individuals are welcomed to use it as well. The prayer is available on TUMN’s Facebook page.

National church’s Surprised by the Spirit invites Anglicans into conversation

As we have lived through this time of pandemic, our churches have discovered a new resilience and creativity. Surprised by the Spirit invites us into a national conversation to share our losses, surprises and celebrations, and to learn with each other what the Spirit is telling us about the path ahead. For information and to get started, visit www.spirit.anglican.ca.

Episcopal Leadership Working Group Report, governance update available

In June of 2020, following the announcement of the retirement of the Rt. Rev. Peter Fenty, Bishop Andrew Asbil, the 12th Bishop of Toronto, announced the formation of the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (the ELWG) with a mandate to consider and report to him on alternative models for the exercise of episcopal leadership, oversight, and pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Toronto. Town Hall meetings were held on May 1 and May 15 to discuss the Report and to receive a Governance Working Group update. Read the Report, watch a video, give your feedback and learn about the Governance Working Group update.

Parishes reminded about CRA return

Parishes are reminded to file their T3010 return with CRA within six months of their year-end (June 30, 2021 for most parishes). CRA granted a six-month extension last year but has not done so for 2020 returns. If you have questions, you can contact Patricia D’Souza, pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca or Stu Hutcheson, shutcheson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Reminder to register – Sexual Misconduct Policy training for clergy 2021

All active clergy in the Diocese of Toronto are required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests and assistant curates. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker Eran Talitman, PhD, clinical team leader at Southdown Institute.

If you missed the February training, there is another opportunity to register for one of the following dates in October:

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. You are required to attend one session. Registration will be limited to 40 participants at each session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. For registration details, contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca. If you are unable to attend any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

Diocesan Events

Common Ground & the Common Good: Church Redevelopment in the Diocese of Toronto June 12

How can parishes in our Diocese use our lands for creating affordable housing and building community? Join the Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney, members of the Diocesan Property Working Group and diocesan staff for an online workshop on June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon to explore the theology of land use, learn about recent church property redevelopments in Canada, and discuss how the Diocese might assist parishes in this process. This event is for anyone interested in creating affordable housing in the Diocese, but especially for clergy and lay leaders of parishes considering redevelopment options. Register today!

Diocesan Clergy Conference, June 8-9 – REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The Diocesan Clergy Conference 2021: Leading in a Liminal Season, will take place June 8-9 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Susan Beaumont, a consultant, coach, author and spiritual director who is known for her work in leadership dynamics for large congregations. She is known for engaging the best of business practice, filtered through a lens of careful theological reflection. The first 200 clergy to register are eligible to receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Beaumont’s book, How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going: Leading in a Liminal Season. Register now. View or download the conference schedule.

Area Events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from, and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. Coffee conversations are happening exclusively by Zoom on May 28 and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Come to one, some, or all gatherings. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

Resources available for Indigenous Peoples Month

The Rev. Leigh Kern, the Diocese’s Right Relations Coordinator, has created a virtual resource guide for Indigenous Peoples Month in June. In addition to the resource guide, she will be providing an online file with liturgical resources for National Indigenous Day of Prayer. The resources will be shared via email. There will be pre-recorded materials prepared by community members of Toronto Urban Native Ministry, including the readings of the day, a homily, traditional drum songs and short traditional teachings. These materials will be fully available for download by June 14 to use in your communities on June 20. For more information, contact the Rev. Leigh Kern at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca.

Brochure provides guidance on creating outdoor worship space

As the weather becomes warmer and we look forward to being able to gather in small groups outdoors, the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has produced a brochure to guide parishes in creating outdoor sacred space for liturgies, prayer and contemplation. The brochure, entitled “Worship in the Shelter of Creation” is available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare.

Job Postings

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks registered nurse

Under the direction of the drop-in manager and working collaboratively with the drop-in staff and social worker, the registered nurse connects with community members in the drop-in or through community outreach, providing compassionate clinical care based on a holistic, client-centered and trauma-informed model with an emphasis on harm reduction, psychosocial support, and crisis de-escalation. See the job posting for more information.

Holy Trinity, Guildwood seeks Parish Administrator

Holy Trinity, Guildwood and its caring, inclusive congregation seek a permanent part-time Parish Administrator (approx. 15-20 hrs/week). See the job posting for more information.

St. Clement, Eglinton seeks Administrative Assistant

St. Clement’s church in Toronto is looking for an Administrative Assistant to join its team in replacement of a current staff member during her maternity leave. St. Clement’s seeks an individual who is highly motivated, a self starter, has amazing computer skills, is detail-oriented and has strong organization, multi-tasking and planning abilities. If this sounds like you, please see the job posting for more information.

Christ Church, Deer Park seeks Coordinator of Children and Youth Ministry

Christ Church, Deer Park seeks a coordinator of Children and Youth Ministry to help us actively engage the young people in our parish and the families in the wider community. We are a growing and diverse Anglican community of people learning to follow Jesus and to love our neighbours. We are curious and open—loving those on the margins as well as those of us who feel at home in the Church. We are looking for an individual who can draw on their faith and their experience to nurture a safe, friendly and vibrant ministry for children and youth. If this sounds like something you would be interested in, please see our full job posting.

Trinity Church, Aurora seeks Parish Administrator

Trinity seeks an parish administrator to oversee the administrative and property issues of the parish. The administrator will ensure the efficient administration of the church office, assisting the incumbent, churchwardens, other clergy, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. All activities associated with this position must be achieved in a manner consistent with the church’s mission statement, goals and objectives. Please see our full job posting for more information

St. Martin in the-Fields, Toronto seeks part time pastoral Associate for Children’s Ministry

St. Martin’s seeks a part-time pastoral associate for Children’s Ministry to help the parish actively engage our children and the children of the neighbourhood in every aspect of the church’s life. We are a community of Christian believers in a diverse, family neighbourhood, nourished by an accessible Anglo-Catholic tradition. We are looking for an individual who can draw on their faith and their experience to nurture a safe, friendly and welcoming environment that is grounded in the Good News of Jesus Christ. The Pastoral Associate for Children’s Ministry will provide leadership in promoting and facilitating activities, programs and events that engage the children and youth in our church as well as in the wider community both on-line and in person. Please see the St. Martin’s website at www.stmartininthefields.ca for further details.

Student Christian Movement seeks Student Coordinators to join their team.

Student Christian Movement seeks two Student Coordinators, one at York University and one at University of Toronto who are experienced in but not limited to communication, organization and event facilitation. Individuals who have a passion for action on faith and social justice issues, ability to articulate ones Christian faith, capacity to recruit and empower student leadership should reach out to join their team at York University and University of Toronto. Please see the job listings for more information.

Staff Changes

