Bulletin Board Sept. 28

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese releases vaccination policy

The Diocese has released a policy that requires clergy, diocesan employees and volunteers, and parish employees and volunteers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The full policy is available on the COVID-19 Updates page, along with a tracking sheet for churchwardens to use as they verify proof of vaccination among parish staff and volunteers.

Get your police record check

The Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy states that all active clergy, chaplains, deacons, honorary assistants, parish employees, churchwardens and volunteers in high-risk ministry are required to have their police record checks renewed every three years through XpressChek. Be in touch with the screening coordinator in your parish to make sure your application for a police record check is submitted. It’s your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a check and when you’re due for a renewal. The forms and instructions can be found on the Police Record Checks page.

Musical contributions sought for Synod

This year’s gathering of Synod will begin with a Eucharist live streamed from St. James Cathedral. The organizers are looking for parishes to pre-record musical contributions for the service, ideally reflecting the theme “Love Your Neighbour.” All submissions must be recorded in compliance with diocesan COVID-19 guidelines. If your parish would be interested in submitting a musical piece, email the Rev. Andrew MacDonald, honorary clerical secretary of Synod, at amac@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by Oct. 15 to get more details. Depending on the number of submissions, there may not be time to include all offerings, but they may be used in other musical moments and breaks during Synod.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The diocesan Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese to consider submitting their COVID-19 pandemic experiences. It’s important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level so future generations can understand what life was like during COVID-19. Submissions can be in written form, photographs or other media, and we’re actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These submissions can be used for research or exhibits in the future. As the pandemic continues it may be hard to know where to start in documenting your experience; the Archives has set up a web page with some questions that may help guide you, as well as an online submission form. Submissions can also be physically donated to the Archives for preservation or scanned and sent by email to be preserved electronically. If you have any questions, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Nominations invited for Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The Order of the Diocese of Toronto recognizes members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Durham/Northumberland, Etobicoke/Humber, Scarborough and Holland. The deadline is Nov. 21. Visit the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page to learn more.

Send in your Orange Shirt Day selfies

Every year on Orange Shirt Day (Sept. 30), people wear orange to raise awareness about Indian Residential Schools and the genocide against Indigenous families and nations. If you’d like to see selfies of your community members wearing orange or holding a sign of solidarity featured on the Toronto Urban Native Ministry Facebook page and possibly in The Anglican, email them to the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca. Signs of solidarity can include statements such as “Every Child is Sacred,” “We name and confess the genocide against Indigenous children and families” or “Every Child Matters.”

Diocesan events

Conference explores spiritual growth of children

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is a gathering of parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. It will take place online on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30, with a discount for students, seniors and groups of five or more. Learn more and sign up on the conference web page.

Bishop’s Company Cabaret coming up

Free registration is open for the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 15 from 8-9:30 p.m. The evening will feature a new lineup of artists, with Bishop Riscylla Shaw and Bishop Kevin Robertson as guest speakers. A voluntary donation will be requested during the evening to support emergency care for clergy in need and bursaries for religious education. Follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook for updates and to meet some of the artists. Last year, more than 450 households participated in the cabaret, representing the full breadth of the Diocese and beyond. Share this event with your congregations, family and friends to help spread the word.

Register now for Outreach and Advocacy Conference

The annual Outreach and Advocacy Conference will take place by Zoom on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with the theme “Re-membering and Re-making Community.” The opening plenary will include a welcome and prayer from Bishop Andrew Asbil and a keynote address from the Rev. Gerlyn Henry. A full line-up of workshops in two sessions (mid-morning and early afternoon) will explore a range of social justice topics and how parishes and individual Anglicans can make a difference. Each session has a unique registration link. Clergy, laypeople, youth, seasoned volunteers or those just starting to explore outreach and social justice are all welcome. Learn more and register on the conference web page.

Residential School survivors invited to event

Are you a survivor or intergenerational survivor of Residential Schools or their legacy? All survivors and their families are invited to a healing gathering on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in Allan Gardens, Gerrard and Sherbourne streets, Toronto. Survivors and legacy survivors are also invited to email lkern@toronto.anglican.ca to participate in a quilt-making project to have their voices heard.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

As part of our commitment to be a diverse and inclusive Church, the Diocese is holding anti-bias and anti-racism training, led by Co:Culture Collective. The curriculum has been developed from community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities in the Diocese were heard. Clergy have been invited to engage in this training between September and November. If you haven’t yet registered, you can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Oct. 20-21, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Parish workshops will be rolled out in 2022. If you have any questions about ABAR training, get in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Event considers Indigenous experience of addiction

The second session of “A Reconciliation Walk,” a series presented by the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto, will take place on Oct. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. The session will be a discussion of the film Crazywater with Inuvialuit filmmaker Dennis Allen and the Rev. Samantha Caravan. In this documentary, five Indigenous people tell their stories of substance abuse and how a deep commitment to their traditional culture has helped them to long-term sobriety. Register online. Upcoming dates in this series are Nov. 4, Jan. 13 and Feb. 10.

External events

Godly Play offers core training

Discover the art and practice of Godly Play over three Saturdays on Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 at Islington United Church, 28 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto. A Godly Play certificate of accreditation will be awarded upon completion. The registration fee is $350, including lunch, snacks, and training binder. To learn more about Godly Play and register for the core training, visit the Godly Play website.

Resources

National church provides reconciliation service

A recorded service from the Anglican Church of Canada is available for parishes to mark Sept. 30 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (also known as Orange Shirt Day). Visit www.anglican.ca/orangeshirtday to find this video, as well as links to a few more resources.

York-Simcoe area grants available

It’s September, and that means it’s time to apply for Area Ministry Development Grants. If you’re thinking about applying for a 2021-22 grant, review the York-Simcoe Area Council Grant Guidelines, then send an executive summary of your ministry program or project to the area office by noon on Oct. 1. Make sure to include how much money you’re looking for and how those funds will be used. Summaries will be reviewed and applications will be sent out the week of Oct. 4. If you have any questions, contact Jennipher Kean at 905-833-8327 or jkean@toronto.anglican.ca

Parish seeks advice on generator

St. Thomas, Shanty Bay is considering installing a generator for back-up power in its parish hall, with the potential to use the hall as a warming or cooling centre. The churchwardens would like to hear any input or advice from parishes that are set up as warming or cooling centres, that have recently installed generators or that are in the process of considering a generator. To share your parish’s experience, email cw-stthomasshantybay@toronto.anglican.ca.

Job postings

Family outreach worker wanted

Church of the Resurrection, Toronto is seeking a practicing Christian who has experience asa family or youth worker to establish neighbourhood outreach work and develop work with families in the church and the neighbourhood. The successful candidate will be instrumental in developing and implementing a family outreach strategy. The starting annual salary is $33,000 and benefits, with an expectation of 28 hours per week. Read the full job description to learn more. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to wardens@therez.ca by Oct. 25.

Diocese seeks interim editor for The Anglican

The Diocese is seeking a part-time interim editor for the diocesan newspaper, The Anglican, while the current incumbent is on leave. This position will be fulfilled through remote work. The successful candidate will have at least three years’ experience with editing an organization’s publication (newsletter, newspaper, etc.), strong writing and editing skills, and an understanding of how to lay out a print publication. For more information, see the job description.

Office administrator wanted

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking an office administrator responsible for managing the various daily and weekly activities in support of the incumbent, the wardens and other staff. This is a permanent part-time position. For more details, see the full job posting at stmartininthefields.ca. Submit your application to cw-stmartininthefields@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 30.

Parish seeks manager of finance and administration

St. John, York Mills is seeking a manger of parish finance and administration responsible for strategic direction and planning. The management responsibilities include human resources, parishioner engagement, office administration, information technology, risk management and finance. See the full position description for details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Doug Hart, senior warden, at doug@hart-realestate.com.

PWRDF seeks director of programs and partnerships

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking someone to provide leadership to a dedicated team of international development professionals working with partners, globally and in Canada, to promote learning, build collaboration and deliver results to further PWRDF’s strategic and annual plans. See a detailed job description. To apply, send a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Office administrator wanted

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking an office administrator with solid logistical and administrative skills, experience with filing and electronic document management, and a commitment to its vision of a truly just, healthy and peaceful world. See a detailed job description. To apply, send a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.